Emily Maitlis' stalker jailed for three years for breaching restraining order

A man who stalked Emily Maitlis for more than 25 years have been jailed for breaching a restraining order for the twelfth time.

Edward Vines, 49, sent two letters to the BBC journalist’s mother saying he was in love with her and was “distressed” when she ceased contact with him.

Vines said he had been “troubled” by Ms Maitlis’s treatment of him while at Cambridge University in the mid-1990s – adding that she lied about him during a previous trial.

At Nottingham Crown Court on Monday, a judge said he feared there was “no sight of this ever ending” – describing the defendant’s behaviour as a “life-long obsession”.

Vines was jailed for three years.