emily-atack’s-not-letting-anyone-shame-her-for-being-single:-‘it-shouldn’t-be-seen-as-negative’

I’m a Celebrity star Emily Atack is in no mood for loaded questions over her single status.

The TV star, who rose to fame on comedy series The Inbetweeners, has been linked to celebrities like Harry Styles and Seann Walsh in the past.

However, she is currently enjoying life as a single woman – by choice.

‘People constantly say to me “how are you still single!?”’ Emily complained on Twitter today.

‘I think they mean well & that’s cool. But being single shouldn’t be seen as negative!’

‘I became single by choice,’ Emily then explained. ‘Let’s stop making women feel like they’re failing if they aren’t in a relationship.’

Her admission comes after she took part in the LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Tinder profile picture challenge – after which she was forced to confirm she’s not actually on three out of four of those social networks!

‘Just to clarify – I am not on tinder, or facebook, or LinkedIn,’ she said. ‘It’s a joke that everyone is doing on Instagram. (Love having to explain a gag..)’

In other Emily news, it was recently revealed that Extra Camp, the I’m a Celeb spin off show she presented alongside Adam Thomas and Joel Dommett, is being axed.

Taking to social media to address the news, Emily said: ‘Adam Thomas is blaming himself [for the cancellation],’ the actress said in the video.

‘Which is making my pmyself.’

She added: ‘It’s not you Adam… it’s probably me!’

Adam meanwhile said on Insta: ‘OK, so this isn’t awkward. Imagine your first-ever presenting role on a show that’s been running for years…you do one show and it gets cancelled!’

