emiliano-sala’s-family-say-pain-of-his-death-‘will-never-go-away’-on-one-year-anniversary

Emiliano Sala’s heartbroken family said on the one year anniversary of his death that the pain of losing the footballer ‘will never go away’.

Tuesday marks a year since the plane crash that killed the 28-year-old striker, who was on his way to join Cardiff City.

The investigation into the tragedy is still ongoing and his family are desperate to know exactly what happened when the plane plummeted off Guernsey, on January 21, last year.

Mother Mercedes and younger brother Dario described the immense grief they have suffered, adding that they spoke to Sala every day despite them living in different countries.

‘I am practically dead while living. It’s been a terrible, terrible year. I loved him so much. I would tell him every day,’ Mercedes told the BBC from their home town Progreso, in Argentina.

‘It seems as if it was yesterday, and it’s already been one year. The pain is intact and it will never go away.’

His brother Dario, 24, told newspaper Ouest-France: ‘We try to overcome the pain by pulling together. It is the best thing we can do, and surround our mother.

‘It is terrible for a mother to lose a son. It is also terrible for us to lose a brother.’

Sala’s body was pulled from the English Channel on February 7 – just weeks after his £15 million transfer from Nantes – while pilot David Ibbotson has still not been found.

An initial inquest hearing heard he had died of head and torso injuries, but in August the Air Accident Investigations Board said he was probably exposed to ‘potentially fatal’ levels of carbon monoxide.

A pre-inquest review is set to take place in March but the family have called for investigators to speed up the process so they can get some answers.

During the process, the family have also been grieving the death of father, Horacio, who died of a heart attack just three months after his son’s death.

They said Sala had been excited to move up to the Premier League when he signed with the Welsh team and still had dreams of representing his native Argentina.

In November, 2017, he had been recognised as the country’s second best striker behind the world-renowned Lionel Messi.

‘I would like for people to remember how hard he worked and fought to get to where he got and how he was as a person. People saw that too,’ said Dario.

‘He was loved. He did not change, he always remained the same humble and grounded person’.

Dario added that he, along with his brother and their sister Romina, had a ‘good upbringing’ thanks to their mother Mercedes, who ‘always taught us to work’.

The family added that it has been hard to properly grieve over his death with the investigation still hanging over them.

Dario admitted he still does ‘not know exactly how long it is going to last but we know it is not a short process.’

But he said messages of support his family have received from fans and locals in their home town of Progreso let them know ‘that many people loved’ his brother.

Fans from across the world have sent the family trinkets and unseen photos of them with the player, while a giant mural was unveiled on his birthday at his former San Martin football club in Progreso.

The family are set to mark the one year anniversary today with a private ceremony at the stadium – named after Sala – on Tuesday night.

A football shirt in his honour is currently being created, while a minute of applause will also take place ahead of a Nantes versus Bordeaux match on Sunday.