emile-smith-rowe-close-to-january-move-as-arsenal-work-on-shifting-as-many-as-12-players

Emile Smith-Rowe is set to follow Eddie Nketiah in leaving Arsenal on loan this month as the Gunners work on offloading as many as 12 players in a busy January window.

The Gunners have an abundance of talented young players at the club but Mikel Arteta cannot guarantee them all game time, with this month’s window largely going to be focused on finding short-term clubs for many of their youngsters.

Nketiah was recalled from his loan spell at Leeds United due to a lack of pitch time – only starting two Championship games – with Arsenal keen for him to be a starter elsewhere.

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, a host of Championship clubs put forward presentations explaining how they would use Nketiah and why they would be the perfect destination.

The shortlist of clubs he could join has been whittled down to just three – Bristol City, Sheffield Wednesday and Nottingham Forest – all of whom want him as their main striker.

Nketiah will make a final decision over which club he will join imminently, with his camp having entered into talks with the clubs over personal terms.

Smith-Rowe is expected to join him in leaving Arsenal and has also been the subject of presentations from clubs looking to take him on loan.

The 19-year-old actually started interim boss Freddie Ljungberg’s final match against Everton – a 0-0 draw which Arteta, who had only been announced a day earlier, watched from the stands.

He has not made Arsenal’s squad at all in their last two outings, against Manchester United in the Premier League and Leeds United in the FA Cup, and it is felt he would benefit from consistent game time elsewhere.

Smith-Rowe similarly left Arsenal on loan this time last year, joining RB Leipzig, but only played three times at the very end of the season having arrived in Germany with a groin problem and as a result he is expected to stay in England, likely joining a Championship side.

Incredibly, Arsenal are working on shifting as many as 12 players in January – the majority of whom are youngsters – as they look to expose their academy starlets to more first-team football, with technical director Edu in charge of all the loan moves.

