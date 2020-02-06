Emerging markets deliver £13m payout for Ashmore funds tycoon

Billionaire fund manager Mark Coombs pocketed a £12.8 million payout on Thursday after performance at his emerging market specialist Ashmore boomed.

The fund star, who turns 60 this year, hiked a half-year dividend for shareholders by 5% to £34 million, or 4.8p per share. He controls 37% of shares so gets the bulk of the payment.

Pension funds and institutions who give Ashmore money to invest looked past US-China trade wars and unstable politics to hand over more cash in the six months ending December.

Lured by returns of between 3% and 7%, investors poured an extra $5.7 billion into Ashmore’s funds, taking total assets to $98.4 billion. That boosted management fees — what Ashmore charges customers — 18% to £168 million.

Coombs, who lives a modest life in south-west London, founded the business in 1999 after taking ownership of the emerging markets division he ran for ANZ bank via a management buy-out.

The FTSE 250-listed company, which employs around 300 funds managers and analysts globally, boasts some 30 funds investing in government and corporate debt and equities in places like Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Ecuador and Lebanon.

Many investors are too squeamish to invest in emerging markets due to their volatile nature and risk of losing their money.

But Coombs has long been a cheerleader for them, today saying the biggest threat for derailing emerging markets actually came from the West.

“Arguably the main risk to continued capital flows to emerging markets remains a shock to global investor sentiment, most likely originating in the developed world, rather than any specific local event in an emerging nation or small group of emerging nations,” he said. Shares rose 4% up 21.50p to 675p.