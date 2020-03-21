emerald-isle-bar-owner-spreads-generosity,-shares-food-during-pandemic

by: Mike Lowe

CHICAGO — The economic fallout amid the COVID-19 outbreak is sure to touch all parts of the country, but the hourly workers at closed bars and restaurants are among the first to feel the pain of the pandemic.

In

Chicago’s Edison Park neighborhood, a famed Irish bar has some food for

thought.

WGN’s Mike Lowe shares how Emerald Isle’s owner is spreading generosity during a time of uncertainty.

