Emerald Isle bar owner spreads generosity, shares food during pandemic

Posted by — March 21, 2020 in News Leave a reply
emerald-isle-bar-owner-spreads-generosity,-shares-food-during-pandemic

by: Mike Lowe

Posted: Mar 18, 2020 / 10: 31 PM CDT
/ Updated: Mar 19, 2020 / 10: 28 AM CDT

CHICAGO — The economic fallout amid the COVID-19 outbreak is sure to touch all parts of the country, but the hourly workers at closed bars and restaurants are among the first to feel the pain of the pandemic. 

In
Chicago’s Edison Park neighborhood, a famed Irish bar has some food for
thought.

WGN’s Mike Lowe shares how Emerald Isle’s owner is spreading generosity during a time of uncertainty.

