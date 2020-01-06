elton-john’s-reaction-to-taron-egerton-winning-golden-globe-for-rocketman-is-too-pure

If you had any doubt that Sir Elton John and Taron Egerton were besties after Rocketman, well, this will change your mind.

Cameras caught Elton’s reaction to Egerton, 30, winning best actor in a motion picture (comedy or musical) at the Golden Globes, and it was the purest moment of the night.

Taron beat Daniel Craig (Knives Out), Roman Griffin Davis (Jojo Rabbit), Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood) and Eddie Murphy (Dolemite Is My Name) to clinch the coveted prize at the 77th Golden Globes, which took place overnight in California.

And as the Welsh actor’s name was announced, it was Elton who had the most excited reaction.

HOW YOU GONNA LEAVE ELTON JOHN HANGING AFTER WINNING AN AWARD FOR PLAYING ELTON JOHN pic.twitter.com/FRTBh6h70w — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 6, 2020

The 72-year-old cheered and waved his fists in the air, before jumping up and yep, you guessed it, cheering some more.

Hilariously, the Tiny Dancer singer was left hanging as he held out his arms for a hug, with Taron heading off to accept his award after embracing girlfriend Emily Thomas.

We see how it is – you win a Golden Globe, you’re too good for Elton, eh?

Taron did, however, make it up to his cinematic alter ego as he thanked the music legend on stage.

First reaching out to the other actors in the category, he said: ‘I’m so honoured to be nominated alongside a bunch of legitimate icons’, before saying: ‘This role has changed my life. It’s been the best experience of my life.’

And he wrapped up his speech by saying: ‘To Elton John, thank you for the music, thank you for living life less ordinary, and thank you for being my friend’ – before dedicating the award to his mother.

Elton and Taron became close friends after Egerton was chosen to play the icon in Rocketman, with Taron previously telling The Wrap: ‘We really sort of fell in love as friends. I think that really informed and fed into my portrayal of him because I cared about him.’

And on the Globes red carpet, Taron joked about Elton’s potty mouth as he revealed the advice he gave him before filming.

The Kingsman actor told E!’s Ryan Seacrest: ‘He told me not to sound like him, he told me to take it my own.

‘And he told me a lot of things that don’t bear repeating on camera because that is his way.’

It was a good night elsewhere for Elton, as he and songwriting Bernie Taupin won the best original song award for I’m Gonna Love Me Again from Rocketman.

The song beat Beautiful Ghosts (Cats), Into The Unknown (Frozen II), Spirit (The Lion King) and Stand Up (Harriet).

However, Rocketman didn’t win the big prize for best motion picture (musical or comedy) – that went to Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

Taron and Elton were among the victorious in a big night for British talent, with stars including Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Sam Mendes, Olivia Colman and Brian Cox scooping awards.

Golden Globes 2020: Full Winners’ List SPECIAL AWARDS: Carol Burnett Award for Excellence in Television: Ellen DeGeneres Cecil B. DeMille Award for Lifetime Achievement in Film: Tom Hanks FILM CATEGORIES: Best Motion Picture: Drama – 1917 Best Motion Picture: Comedy/Musical – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Best Performance by Actor in a Motion Picture: Drama – Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) Best Performance by Actress in a Motion Picture: Drama – Renee Zellwegger (Judy) Best Performance by Actress in a Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy – Awkwafina (The Farewell) Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy – Taron Egerton (Rocketman) Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture – Brad Pitt (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood) Best Original Score – Motion Picture – Joker Best Director – Motion Picture – Sam Mendes (1917) Best Screenplay – Motion Picture – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Best Original Song – Motion Picture – I’m Gonna Love Me Again (Rocketman) Best Performance by an Actress: Supporting Role in A Motion Picture – Laura Dern (Marriage Story) Best Animated Feature Film – Missing Link Best Foreign-Language Film – Parasite TV CATEGORIES Best Television Series: Drama – Succession Best Television Series: Musical or Comedy – Fleabag Best Actor: Television Series Musical or Comedy – Ramy Youssef (Ramy) Best Actor: Miniseries or Television Film – Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice) Best Supporting Actor: Drama – Stellan Skarsgaard (Chernobyl) Best Actress Television Series: Musical or Comedy – Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) Best Actor Television Series: Drama – Brian Cox (Succession) Best Supporting Actress: Miniseries or Television Film: Patricia Arquette (The Act) Best Actress: Television Series Drama – Olivia Colman (The Crown) Best Actress: Miniseries or Television Film – Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon) Best Miniseries or Television Film – Chernobyl

