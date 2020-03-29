elton-john’s-coronavirus-benefit-concert-adds-lady-gaga,-ellen-degeneres,-and-more

Now Playing

Update 3/29/20: More celebrities are joining in on the cause when it comes to Fox’s televised COVID-19 benefit concert tonight, which is hosted by Elton John. Fox announced on Sunday that Ellen DeGeneres, Lady Gaga, Ken Jeong, Ryan Seacrest, Melissa McCarthy, and Ben Falcone would also appear during Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America concert event.These celebs join the already-bustling list of A-listers who will be performing music from their living rooms to support two organizations which benefit victims and first responders of the coronavirus crisis: Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation. Other artists expected to deliver at-home performances for the show include Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mariah Carey, Tim McGraw, Camila Cabello, Dave Grohl, H.E.R., and Sam Smith.

Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America will air commercial-free on Sunday, March 29 at 9/8c on Fox.— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) March 29, 2020

Previously 3/25/20: Fox and iHeartMedia are teaming up for a new benefit special to provide relief and support for those helping to stop the spread of COVID-19. The one-hour concert special, Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America, will air commercial-free on Sunday, March 29 at 9/8c on Fox, iHeartMedia radio stations, and the iHeartRadio app. Elton John will host the benefit, which will also include performances by Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mariah Carey, Tim McGraw, and others. All of the artists will film their performances from inside their homes with their personal cell phones, cameras, and audio equipment.The iHeart Living Room Concert for America will pay tribute to front-line health professionals, first responders, and other local heroes who are helping stop the spread of the coronavirus. The special will also encourage viewers to support Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation.Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America will air commercial-free on Sunday, March 29 at 9/8c on Fox. Photo: Dave Simpson/WireImage