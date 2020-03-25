elton-john-to-host-fox-concert-special-for-coronavirus-relief-effort-with-billie-eilish,-alicia-keys,-tim-mcgraw,-mariah-carey-&-more

Fox and iHeartMedia are bringing out some big guns in the coronavirus relief effort. Elton John is to host Fox Presents The iHeart Living Room Concert for America, an hourlong special set to air commercial-free from 9-10 p.m. Sunday, March 29 — in the slot that had been set for the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Billie Eilish

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

The program comes at a time when concerts have been sidelined by the COVID-19 outbreak and many artists are giving free concerts online. It will feature performances by such stars as Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys, Mariah Carey, Tim McGraw, Backstreet Boys, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong and others — all filmed from their homes using their own audio and video equipment. The special will be simulcast on iHeartMedia stations nationwide and its app.

The iHeart Living Room Concert for America also will pay tribute to the front-line health professionals, first responders and local heroes who are putting themselves in harm’s way to help their neighbors and fight the spread of the coronavirus. It also will encourage viewers to support Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation — two of the many charitable organizations helping victims and first responders during the pandemic.

With forebears including the post-9/11 America: A Tribute to Heroes and the six-hour 12-12-12 Concert for Sandy Relief, the new special is executive produced by John Sykes and Tom Poleman for iHeartMedia and Tenth Planet Productions’ Joel Gallen, who produced A Tribute to Heroes and the multi-network telethons immediately following Hurricane Katrina and the 2010 Haiti earthquake.

