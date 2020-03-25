Elton John to Host Coronavirus Benefit Concert Featuring Mariah Carey, Billie Eilish, and More

Fox and iHeartMedia are teaming up for a new benefit special to provide relief and support for those helping to stop the spread of COVID-19. The one-hour concert special, Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America, will air commercial-free on Sunday, March 19 at 9/8c on Fox, iHeartMedia radio stations, and the iHeartRadio app. Elton John will host the benefit, which will also include performances by Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mariah Carey, Tim McGraw, and others. All of the artists will film their performances from inside their homes with their personal cell phones, cameras, and audio equipment.

The iHeart Living Room Concert for America will pay tribute to front-line health professionals, first responders, and other local heroes who are helping stop the spread of the coronavirus. The special will also encourage viewers to support Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation.Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America will air commercial-free on Sunday, March 19 at 9/8c on Fox.

