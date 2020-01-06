elton-john-nearly-takes-a-tumble-on-his-way-to-collect-golden-globe

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Elton John had a close call on his way to snap up his Golden Globe win overnight, narrowly avoiding a spill up the stairs.

Sir Elton had just been awarded the best original score (motion picture) plaudit for his work alongside Bernie Taupin on Rocketman’s tune I’m Gonna Love Me Again when he headed up to make his big speech.

In a quick moment, a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it caper, the 72-year-old icon was being helped up the steps when he had a tiny stumble.

While everyone kept clapping, it was enough to make Adam Driver in the background pause and take notice.

Did he trip over his own feet? Did fellow nominee Taylor Swift place a piece of Lego on the ground that spooked him?

We may never know – but he hardly missed a beat as he kept on keeping on with a smile and a high-five for Ansel Elgort, who presented the award alongside Dakota Fanning.

‘It was one of the most emotional moments of my life and to win this, the first time I’ve ever won an award with him, ever!’ Elton said in his speech, motioning to long-term collaborator Bernie.

‘We never won a Grammy we never did anything together, except for this and I’m so happy.’

It was a brilliant night for Elton’s Rocketman, with Taron Egerton – who plays a younger version of the singer in the fantastical biopic – taking home the best actor nod.

But it was Elton’s reaction to his star’s win that has us all beaming.

Taron beat Daniel Craig (Knives Out), Roman Griffin Davis (Jojo Rabbit), Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood) and Eddie Murphy (Dolemite Is My Name) to clinch the coveted prize at the 77th Golden Globes, which took place overnight in California. And as the Welsh actor’s name was announced, cameras caught Elton who cheered and waved his fists in the air, before jumping up and yep, you guessed it, cheering some more.

Hilariously, the Tiny Dancer singer was left hanging as he held out his arms for a hug, with Taron heading off to accept his award after embracing girlfriend Emily Thomas.

While he left Elton hanging in the hug department, he made up for it as he thanked the Your Song performer while onstage.

Contents 1 Golden Globes 2020: Full Winners’ List

Golden Globes 2020: Full Winners’ List 2 SPECIAL AWARDS:

SPECIAL AWARDS: 3 FILM CATEGORIES:

FILM CATEGORIES: 4 TV CATEGORIES



Golden Globes 2020: Full Winners’ List SPECIAL AWARDS: Carol Burnett Award for Excellence in Television: Ellen DeGeneres Cecil B. DeMille Award for Lifetime Achievement in Film: Tom Hanks FILM CATEGORIES: Best Motion Picture: Drama – 1917 Best Motion Picture: Comedy/Musical – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Best Performance by Actor in a Motion Picture: Drama – Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) Best Performance by Actress in a Motion Picture: Drama – Renee Zellwegger (Judy) Best Performance by Actress in a Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy – Awkwafina (The Farewell) Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy – Taron Egerton (Rocketman) Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture – Brad Pitt (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood) Best Original Score – Motion Picture – Joker Best Director – Motion Picture – Sam Mendes (1917) Best Screenplay – Motion Picture – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Best Original Song – Motion Picture – I’m Gonna Love Me Again (Rocketman) Best Performance by an Actress: Supporting Role in A Motion Picture – Laura Dern (Marriage Story) Best Animated Feature Film – Missing Link Best Foreign-Language Film – Parasite TV CATEGORIES Best Television Series: Drama – Succession Best Television Series: Musical or Comedy – Fleabag Best Actor: Television Series Musical or Comedy – Ramy Youssef (Ramy) Best Actor: Miniseries or Television Film – Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice) Best Supporting Actor: Drama – Stellan Skarsgaard (Chernobyl) Best Actress Television Series: Musical or Comedy – Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) Best Actor Television Series: Drama – Brian Cox (Succession) Best Supporting Actress: Miniseries or Television Film: Patricia Arquette (The Act) Best Actress: Television Series Drama – Olivia Colman (The Crown) Best Actress: Miniseries or Television Film – Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon) Best Miniseries or Television Film – Chernobyl

MORE: Tom Hanks’ son Chet goes viral for the wrong reasons as he speaks Patois at Golden Globes

MORE: Phoebe Waller-Bridge auctioning off her Golden Globes suit to raise money for Australian wildfires





