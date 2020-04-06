Elton John led concert will be going on air again soon and the film academy was seen aiding the workers during this coronavirus pandemic. Read for more details.

An Elton John-led, star-studded benefit concert that raised greater than $10 million to battle the coronavirus could be aired once more on Fox.

From finding approaches to assist others cope to sheltering in area to canceling events, here’s a glance at a number of the approaches the enjoyment industry is reacting to the unfold of the coronavirus, which maximum human beings recover from but can purpose severe illness inside the elderly and those with preexisting clinical conditions.

Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey and Alicia Keys can be shown acting from their homes on “Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America,” with a purpose to air Monday. The cash will visit Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation.

The hourlong occasion in the beginning aired Sunday on Fox and iHeartMedia radio stations.

Other performers consist of Tim McGraw, H.E.R. And Sam Smith, who sang “How Do You Sleep” in a cappella form. Dave Grohl sang “My Hero” from his studio in Hawaii, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong strummed his guitar to “Boulevard of Broken Dreams,” even as Camila Cabello sang “My Oh My” from Miami with a guitar assist from beau Shawn Mendes.

Lady Gaga, Lizzo, Ellen DeGeneres and Ryan Seacrest paid tribute to those combating the unfold of the virus.

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences is giving $6 million to help film enterprise employees out of work because of the coronavirus pandemic.

