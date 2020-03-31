elton-john-leads-the-star-studded-‘iheart-living-room-concert-for-america.-dig-in-for-the-details!

Sir Elton John lead the lines among the performers singing from home at the “Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert For America”.

The show which was previously canceled due to the Coronavirus pandemic went on ahead, as the singers performed from the comforts of their homes. The concert was broadcasted to raise awareness of the coronavirus and funds for American food banks and the children of first responders.

Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish, the Backstreet Boys, Tim McGraw, and Billie Joe Armstrong from Green Day were all announced, and now fans have been given even more reason to tune in after rocker Grohl, Smith, and Camillia Cabello, Demi Lovato, Lizzo, H.E.R., and Ciara added their names to this hour-long event.

The concert is just the event self-isolating music fans had to look forward to this weekend. The show featured all the musicians streaming from their own homes, with the use of video equipment, and paid tribute to all the medical staff and other essential members of the workforce putting their lives on the line to help others during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Here we are, all together at home,” Sir Elton John announced, who was leading the concert. Sir Elton was with his husband David Furnish and his two sons Zachary and Elijah as he hosted the star-studded TV benefit, on the eve of 29th March. He could only manage a couple of lines of his 1974 hit song ‘Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me’, as he was without his keyboard and had to use his son’s keyboard instead.

To quite a surprise even The Backstreet Boys came together in a performance recorded in their own homes. The apart-but-together act made the pop classic even more inspiring than usual. In this time of crisis, these are the type of events that raise our hopes. A message from the stars that the times are going to change is certainly quite reassuring.