elton-john,-idina-menzel-and-cynthia-erivo-among-performers-confirmed-for-oscars-2020

Elton John and Idina Menzel are among the stars set to perform at this year’s Academy Awards.
The artists will perform this year’s nominated songs at the 92nd Awards and we’re so ready.
Elton and Idina will be joined by Cynthia Erivo, Chrissy Metz and Randy Newman, with each of the performers set to bless us with their nominated hit.
While Elton will be performing (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again from Rocketman, Idina and AURORA will take on Frozen 2’s Into The Unknown.
Randy will be performing his song I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away from Toy Story 4, meanwhile Chrissy will take to the stage with Breakthrough’s I’m Standing With You.
Cynthia, who has been nominated for best actress for her role in Harriet, will also be performing, with her song Stand Up.
The ceremony will feature a special appearance from Questlove and a guest-conducted segment by Eímear Noone.
The news comes shortly after the first four presenters for the ceremony were announced – and we’ve definitely been blessed.
It’s tradition that the Academy invites back its winners in the best actor/actress and besr actor/actress in a supporting role categories to pass the baton on to those who are next to be successful and this year we’ll see the likes of Olivia Colman, Regina King, Mahershala Ali and Rami Malek present.
This year Leonardo Di Caprio (Once Upon A Time in Hollywood), Adam Driver (Marriage Story), Joaquin Phoenix (Joker), Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes) and Antonia Banderas (Pain and Glory) will be fighting it out for best actor.
Brad Pitt (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood) will be taking on Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood), Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes), Al Pacino and Joe Pesci (both for The Irishman) in the best actor in a supporting role category.
The Oscars managed to narrowly avoid its previous #SoWhite controversy, as Cynthia landed a nomination for her role in Harriet for best actress.
She faces competition from Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women), Charlize Theron (Bombshell) and Renee Zellweger (Judy).
Oscar nominations 2020 list
Best picture
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood
Parasite
Actor in a leading role
Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
Actress in a leading role
Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renee Zellweger – Judy
Actor in a supporting role
Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood
Actress in a supporting role
Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh – Little Women
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Directing
Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
Todd Phillips – Joker
Sam Mendes – 1917
Bong Joon Ho – Parasite
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood
Costume design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Film editing
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
Animated short film
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Live action short film
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbours’ Window
Saria
A Sister
Sound editing
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
Sound mixing
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
1917
Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood
Original score
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
Animated feature film
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Cinematography
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood
International feature film
Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Miserables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Makeup and hairstyling
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Original song
I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away – Toy Story 4
I’m Gonna Love Me Again – Rocketman
Breakthrough
Into The Unknown – Frozen
Stand Up – Harriet
Production design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood
Parasite
Visual effects
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
Adapted screenplay
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
Original screenplay
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood
Parasite
