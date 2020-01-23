elton-john,-idina-menzel-and-cynthia-erivo-among-performers-confirmed-for-oscars-2020

Elton John and Idina Menzel are among the stars set to perform at this year’s Academy Awards.

The artists will perform this year’s nominated songs at the 92nd Awards and we’re so ready.

Elton and Idina will be joined by Cynthia Erivo, Chrissy Metz and Randy Newman, with each of the performers set to bless us with their nominated hit.

While Elton will be performing (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again from Rocketman, Idina and AURORA will take on Frozen 2’s Into The Unknown.

Randy will be performing his song I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away from Toy Story 4, meanwhile Chrissy will take to the stage with Breakthrough’s I’m Standing With You.

Cynthia, who has been nominated for best actress for her role in Harriet, will also be performing, with her song Stand Up.

The ceremony will feature a special appearance from Questlove and a guest-conducted segment by Eímear Noone.

The news comes shortly after the first four presenters for the ceremony were announced – and we’ve definitely been blessed.

It’s tradition that the Academy invites back its winners in the best actor/actress and besr actor/actress in a supporting role categories to pass the baton on to those who are next to be successful and this year we’ll see the likes of Olivia Colman, Regina King, Mahershala Ali and Rami Malek present.

This year Leonardo Di Caprio (Once Upon A Time in Hollywood), Adam Driver (Marriage Story), Joaquin Phoenix (Joker), Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes) and Antonia Banderas (Pain and Glory) will be fighting it out for best actor.

Brad Pitt (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood) will be taking on Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood), Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes), Al Pacino and Joe Pesci (both for The Irishman) in the best actor in a supporting role category.

The Oscars managed to narrowly avoid its previous #SoWhite controversy, as Cynthia landed a nomination for her role in Harriet for best actress.

She faces competition from Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women), Charlize Theron (Bombshell) and Renee Zellweger (Judy).





Oscar nominations 2020 list Best picture Ford v Ferrari The Irishman Jojo Rabbit Joker Little Women Marriage Story 1917 Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood Parasite Actor in a leading role Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood Adam Driver – Marriage Story Joaquin Phoenix – Joker Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes Actress in a leading role Cynthia Erivo – Harriet Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story Saoirse Ronan – Little Women Charlize Theron – Bombshell Renee Zellweger – Judy Actor in a supporting role Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes Al Pacino – The Irishman Joe Pesci – The Irishman Brad Pitt – Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood Actress in a supporting role Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell Laura Dern – Marriage Story Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit Florence Pugh – Little Women Margot Robbie – Bombshell Directing Martin Scorsese – The Irishman Todd Phillips – Joker Sam Mendes – 1917 Bong Joon Ho – Parasite Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood Costume design The Irishman Jojo Rabbit Joker Little Women Film editing Ford v Ferrari The Irishman Jojo Rabbit Joker Parasite Animated short film Dcera (Daughter) Hair Love Kitbull Memorable Sister Live action short film Brotherhood Nefta Football Club The Neighbours’ Window Saria A Sister Sound editing Ford v Ferrari Joker 1917 Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Sound mixing Ad Astra Ford v Ferrari 1917 Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood Original score Joker Little Women Marriage Story 1917 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Animated feature film How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World I Lost My Body Klaus Missing Link Toy Story 4 Cinematography The Irishman Joker The Lighthouse 1917 Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood International feature film Corpus Christi Honeyland Les Miserables Pain and Glory Parasite Makeup and hairstyling Bombshell Joker Judy Maleficent: Mistress of Evil 1917 Original song I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away – Toy Story 4 I’m Gonna Love Me Again – Rocketman Breakthrough Into The Unknown – Frozen Stand Up – Harriet Production design The Irishman Jojo Rabbit 1917 Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood Parasite Visual effects Avengers: Endgame The Irishman The Lion King 1917 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Adapted screenplay The Irishman Jojo Rabbit Joker Little Women The Two Popes Original screenplay Knives Out Marriage Story 1917 Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood Parasite

MORE: Dancing on Ice pro Oscar Peter breaks silence after Caprice Bourret accidentally let slip his identity

MORE: Dancing On Ice’s Caprice Bourret breaks silence on ‘amazing’ new partner Oscar Peter





