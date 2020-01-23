Home NEWS Elton John, Idina Menzel and Cynthia Erivo among performers confirmed for Oscars...

Elton John, Idina Menzel and Cynthia Erivo among performers confirmed for Oscars 2020

Elton John and Idina Menzel are among the stars set to perform at this year’s Academy Awards.

The artists will perform this year’s nominated songs at the 92nd Awards and we’re so ready.

Elton and Idina will be joined by Cynthia Erivo, Chrissy Metz and Randy Newman, with each of the performers set to bless us with their nominated hit.

While Elton will be performing (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again from Rocketman, Idina and AURORA will take on Frozen 2’s Into The Unknown.

Randy will be performing his song I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away from Toy Story 4, meanwhile Chrissy will take to the stage with Breakthrough’s I’m Standing With You.

Cynthia, who has been nominated for best actress for her role in Harriet, will also be performing, with her song Stand Up.

The ceremony will feature a special appearance from Questlove and a guest-conducted segment by Eímear Noone.

The news comes shortly after the first four presenters for the ceremony were announced – and we’ve definitely been blessed.

It’s tradition that the Academy invites back its winners in the best actor/actress and  besr actor/actress in a supporting role categories to pass the baton on to those who are next to be successful and this year we’ll see the likes of Olivia Colman, Regina King, Mahershala Ali and Rami Malek present.

This year Leonardo Di Caprio (Once Upon A Time in Hollywood), Adam Driver (Marriage Story), Joaquin Phoenix (Joker), Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes) and Antonia Banderas (Pain and Glory) will be fighting it out for best actor.

Brad Pitt (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood) will be taking on Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood), Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes), Al Pacino and Joe Pesci (both for The Irishman) in the best actor in a supporting role category.

The Oscars managed to narrowly avoid its previous #SoWhite controversy, as Cynthia landed a nomination for her role in Harriet for best actress.

She faces competition from Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women), Charlize Theron (Bombshell) and Renee Zellweger (Judy).



Oscar nominations 2020 list

Best picture

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood

Parasite

Actor in a leading role

Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Actress in a leading role

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renee Zellweger – Judy

Actor in a supporting role

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood

Actress in a supporting role 

Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh – Little Women

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Directing

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

Todd Phillips – Joker

Sam Mendes – 1917

Bong Joon Ho – Parasite

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood

Costume design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Film editing

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

Animated short film

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Live action short film

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbours’ Window

Saria

A Sister

Sound editing

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Sound mixing

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

1917

Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood

Original score

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Animated feature film

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Cinematography

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood

International feature film

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Les Miserables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Makeup and hairstyling

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Original song

I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away – Toy Story 4

I’m Gonna Love Me Again – Rocketman

Breakthrough

Into The Unknown – Frozen

Stand Up – Harriet

Production design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood

Parasite

Visual effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Adapted screenplay

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

Original screenplay

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood

Parasite

