Elton John has designed a very cool limited-edition collection with Réalisation Par

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Insta-approved Australian brand Réalisation Par has unveiled a limited-edition collaboration with Sir Elton John.

The Elton for Réal Collection is a 14-piece line which drew inspiration from the star’s most iconic songs and costumes and, according to Refinery 29, came about when Réalisation founders Alexandra Spencer and Teale Talbot sent the performer a note saying: “You gave us Rocketman, we want to give you Rocketwomen. We love you for Réal.”

The Tiny Dancer dress is a cream and gold iteration of the brand’s sell-out Christy slip dress, which was inspired by John’s Hammersmith 78’ concert Chinois outfit, while The Rocketman is a take on Elton’s mechanic-style boilersuits.

The collection is comprised of six reworked signature Réalisation styles and eight new pieces including vintage-inspired band tees and silk party pieces.

The Nikita dress (Réalisation Par)

Speaking about the collection, Sir Elton commented: “It’s great to see how my music has inspired this fabulous collection. I hope all the Dreamgirls enjoy wearing it as much as I’ve enjoyed playing the songs and performing to my fans.”

A percentage of the profits from the collection will be donated directly to the Elton John Charitable trust, which supports UNICEF, the Breast Cancer Research foundation, Morris Animal Foundation amongst others.

The Rocketman collection (Réalisation Par )

John has also curated a Spotify playlist to accompany the party-perfect collection, which is available to listen to on Réalisation Par’s channel, Réal Radio.

Melbourne-based Réalisation Par was founded in 2015 and has gone on to dress some of the most fashionable women in the world, including Kendall Jenner, Alexa Chung and Kaia Gerber.

The only thing left to do is to grab yourself some platform boots and get Crocodile Rockin’.

The Elton for Réal Collection is available to buy now, with prices ranging from £65 – £230.