elton-john-bought-‘a-ton’-of-gwyneth-paltrow’s-vagina-candles

Elton John is a big, big fan of Gwyneth Paltrow’s vagina-scented candles, apparently.

The Candle In the Wind singer apparently bought the product in bulk after it was recently released through Gywn’s lifestyle brand Goop.

And perfumer Douglas Little, who worked with the Oscar-winning Shakespeare In Love actress on the line, has hinted many more famous names have been banging down Goop’s doors to get their hands on the prized item.

In fact, Little told The Cut: ‘We have been hounded and stalked by so many people. I saw the candle being sold on eBay for a ridiculous price. Elton John bought a ton of them.

‘Like a lot. Like, a lot a lot. He’s a fan.’

OK then.

Little also poured cold water on the popular assumption that the smell of the candle is inspired by Gwyneth’s vagina specifically.

‘That’s something the press has really jumped on — this idea that the scent is the fragrance of Gwyneth’s vagina,’ he said.

‘That’s not the case.

‘It’s called “This Smells Like My Vagina” meaning the person that’s holding it. It’s speculative and fun.’

Glad we’ve got that cleared up. We wonder if Elt’s is aware?

Of course, one of the musician’s most iconic songs is the moving ballad Candle In the Wind.

Not sure there’s any link there, though.





