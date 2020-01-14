Home NEWS Elsie Fisher spectacularly shades the Oscars with nominations for the ‘Elsie Awards’

Elsie Fisher spectacularly shades the Oscars with nominations for the 'Elsie Awards'

Mary Smith
Elsie Fisher is absolutely done with the lack of representation in certain awards shows – so she’s made her own.

The Eighth Grade actress included categories like costume design, hair and makeup, best director, and best actor and actress in her own awards nominations, which were created shortly after the nods for the 2020 Oscars were announced.

‘I’ve decided to start my own film awards because sometimes other ones suck, so here are the nominations for the first annual Elsie Awards,’ she tweeted.

With the Academy Awards previously being criticised for their lack of recognition for horror movies, Elsie included a specific category for best horror feature, nominating Ready or Not, Us, Climax, and Midsommar.

No women were nominated under best director for the Oscars, an issue Elsie seemed keen to correct, nominating Lorene Scafaria, Bong Joon Ho, Alma Har’el, Lulu Wang, and Jordan Peele.

We’d still like some justice for Greta Gerwig, but we’ll take it.

Her contenders for best actor are: Taron Egerton, Adam Sandler, Adam Driver, Robert DeNiro, and Robert Pattinson, while Lupita Nyong’o, Awkwafina, Florence Pugh, and Ana De Armas made up the best actress category.

Fans have been loving the Elsie Awards, with one telling her: ‘Now THIS is an awards show i can get behind,’ and another adding: ‘[These nominees] are better than the oscars, you girl have taste.’

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt and Scarlett Johansson were among the stars dominating the nominations for this year’s Academy Awards, while Joker and 1917 were the movies leading the nods.

Brad has received a supporting actor nod for his critically-acclaimed role as Cliff Booth in Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, where he’s up against The Irishman’s Joe Pesci and Al Pacino. Joaquin Phoenix is also a contender thanks to his already iconic role as the Batman villain.

Joker, The Irishman, Ford v Ferrari, Jojo Rabbit and Little Women are among the titles competing for the coveted best picture.

Todd Phillips’ Joker is leading the way with a staggering 11 nominations, while Martin Scorsese’s crime drama – starring Al Pacino and Robert De Niro – is following closely behind with 10 nods.



Oscar nominations 2020 list

Best picture

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood

Parasite

Actor in a leading role

Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Actress in a leading role

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renee Zellweger – Judy

Actor in a supporting role

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood

Actress in a supporting role 

Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh – Little Women

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Directing

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

Todd Phillips – Joker

Sam Mendes – 1917

Bong Joon Ho – Parasite

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood

Costume design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Film editing

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

Animated short film

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Live action short film

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbours’ Window

Saria

A Sister

Sound editing

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Sound mixing

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

1917

Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood

Original score

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Animated feature film

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Cinematography

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood

International feature film

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Les Miserables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Makeup and hairstyling

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Original song

I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away – Toy Story 4

I’m Gonna Love Me Again – Rocketman

Breakthrough

Into The Unknown – Frozen

Stand Up – Harriet

Production design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood

Parasite

Visual effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Adapted screenplay

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

Original screenplay

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood

Parasite

