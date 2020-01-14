elsie-fisher-spectacularly-shades-the-oscars-with-nominations-for-the-‘elsie-awards’

Elsie Fisher is absolutely done with the lack of representation in certain awards shows – so she’s made her own.
The Eighth Grade actress included categories like costume design, hair and makeup, best director, and best actor and actress in her own awards nominations, which were created shortly after the nods for the 2020 Oscars were announced.
‘I’ve decided to start my own film awards because sometimes other ones suck, so here are the nominations for the first annual Elsie Awards,’ she tweeted.
With the Academy Awards previously being criticised for their lack of recognition for horror movies, Elsie included a specific category for best horror feature, nominating Ready or Not, Us, Climax, and Midsommar.
No women were nominated under best director for the Oscars, an issue Elsie seemed keen to correct, nominating Lorene Scafaria, Bong Joon Ho, Alma Har’el, Lulu Wang, and Jordan Peele.
Her contenders for best actor are: Taron Egerton, Adam Sandler, Adam Driver, Robert DeNiro, and Robert Pattinson, while Lupita Nyong’o, Awkwafina, Florence Pugh, and Ana De Armas made up the best actress category.
Fans have been loving the Elsie Awards, with one telling her: ‘Now THIS is an awards show i can get behind,’ and another adding: ‘[These nominees] are better than the oscars, you girl have taste.’
Meanwhile, Brad Pitt and Scarlett Johansson were among the stars dominating the nominations for this year’s Academy Awards, while Joker and 1917 were the movies leading the nods.
Brad has received a supporting actor nod for his critically-acclaimed role as Cliff Booth in Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, where he’s up against The Irishman’s Joe Pesci and Al Pacino. Joaquin Phoenix is also a contender thanks to his already iconic role as the Batman villain.
Joker, The Irishman, Ford v Ferrari, Jojo Rabbit and Little Women are among the titles competing for the coveted best picture.
Todd Phillips’ Joker is leading the way with a staggering 11 nominations, while Martin Scorsese’s crime drama – starring Al Pacino and Robert De Niro – is following closely behind with 10 nods.
Oscar nominations 2020 list
Best picture
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood
Parasite
Actor in a leading role
Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
Actress in a leading role
Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renee Zellweger – Judy
Actor in a supporting role
Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood
Actress in a supporting role
Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh – Little Women
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Directing
Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
Todd Phillips – Joker
Sam Mendes – 1917
Bong Joon Ho – Parasite
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood
Costume design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Film editing
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
Animated short film
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Live action short film
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbours’ Window
Saria
A Sister
Sound editing
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
Sound mixing
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
1917
Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood
Original score
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
Animated feature film
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Cinematography
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood
International feature film
Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Miserables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Makeup and hairstyling
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Original song
I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away – Toy Story 4
I’m Gonna Love Me Again – Rocketman
Breakthrough
Into The Unknown – Frozen
Stand Up – Harriet
Production design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood
Parasite
Visual effects
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
Adapted screenplay
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
Original screenplay
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood
Parasite
