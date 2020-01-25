elsa-pataky-reveals-her-and-chris-hemsworth’s-idyllic-life-in-byron-bay-after-leaving-hollywood-behind

Elsa Pataky has opened up about her and Chris Hemsworth’s life in Byron Bay, after leaving Hollywood behind in 2014, and it sounds like actual heaven.

The couple made the move from Los Angeles to Australia in 2014, and Elsa, 43, revealed that the slower pace of life made the world of difference for them and their three children.

She told Vogue Australia: ‘I feel Hollywood consumes you in such a way that it feels like work all the time. I think when you’re in it you don’t even realise but when you get out, it changes everything.

‘Even when Chris comes here his brain changes and suddenly it’s like: “Oh wow, I don’t need to think about that and we’re not going to talk about work”, and it’s just so good for peace of mind.

‘There’s something about moving from all of that world to here that gives you another perspective.’

Elsa and Chris share seven-year-old daughter India Rose, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan, five, and the model loves being able to raise her children in nature rather than a big city.

She is able to be fully involved with their schooling and childhoods, explaining: ‘I changed my life to be a mum, which I think is just the most amazing thing in the world…

‘I wanted to pick my kids up, I wanted to take them to school, I wanted to be part of the school and be involved in what they do.’

The couple live on a farm with horses, and they regularly ride with their daughter, as they make the most of the outdoorsy pursuits they can do at home.

Elsa and Chris have spent two years renovating their property to make a ‘mega mansion’, which they moved into before Christmas.

The February issue of Vogue Australia will hit stands on Monday 27 February.





