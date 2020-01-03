elsa-pataky-dazzles-in-see-through-dress

Elsa Pataky rang in the new year at her Byron Bay mansion with a girl gang, a Studio 54 vibe – and a very revealing party outfit.

The Spanish actress and wife of Aussie star Chris Hemsworth shared a couple of snaps from her New Year’s celebrations, and the 43-year-old mum-of-three showed off her incredible physique in a sheer, cut-out dress:

media_camera Elsa Pataky (second from left) celebrates the New Year.

media_camera Pataky (centre) with Matt Damon’s wife Luciana Barroso directly behind her.

Also present for the festivities: Matt Damon’s wife Luciana Barroso as well as Pataky’s sister-in-law Samantha and mother-in-law Leonie (they’re far left and second from left in the photo above).

The disco shindig served as something of a house-warming for the grand Hemsworth-Pataky palace, perched atop a hill looking over the beach south of Byron Bay. The couple moved into their $20 million hilltop home shortly before Christmas – and since then have given fans a few glimpses into the luxury abode via social media:

Hemsworth last month took the unusual step of publicly responding to a media report claiming he’d ordered a “fleet of water trucks” to water the gardens of the mega-mansion.

The Thor star, 36, shared with his 38 million Instagram followers a screenshot of a Daily Mail article claiming he’d ordered the trucks to water his new “$1 million garden” amid Australia’s bushfire and drought crisis.

“Lies!” Hemsworth wrote over the screenshot.

Hemsworth and wife Pataky bought the 4.2 hectare property south of Byron Bay for $7 million in 2014 and demolished the existing eight-bedroom Balinese-style resort so they could build their dream home in its place.

The controversial dwelling, which has been branded “obscene, greedy, flashy and vulgar” by irate locals, features six bedrooms, a gym, steam room, media room, games room, vast outdoor living and play areas and a 50-metre rooftop infinity pool rumoured to have cost $400,000 alone.

It has even been blamed for pushing the median property price in the area north of $1.75 million.

