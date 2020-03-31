elon-musk-to-the-rescue!-tesla-ceo-has-free-ventilators-for-hospitals-crushed-by-coronavirus



Source: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images.

Elon Musk has made an incredible offer to help the U.S. that is currently being crushed by the Coronavirus. On Tuesday, March 31, 2020, Elon Musk shared an amazing offer on Twitter where he revealed Tesla had extra FDA-approved ventilators and the company is willing to ship them for free. The only caveat is that hospitals use the ventilators immediately and use them in areas where Tesla’s delivery is set up. Elon wanted to make it abundantly clear that the ventilators were not to be stored in a warehouse but must be used for patients in immediate crisis. The Coronavirus pandemic is wreaking havoc across the United States and there are now more confirmed cases in the United States than anywhere else in the world.

Because this strand of Coronavirus is a new virus, there are no guarantees in how it works. While most viruses die out during the summer months, there is nothing that guarantees Coronavirus will follow the same path. Recent studies have shown that Coronavirus can remain in the air and those who have had the virus and recovered can still test positive.

It is unclear whether people who have had the virus and recover can infect other people with the virus.

The only good news about Coronavirus is that more people have survived the virus than it has killed, but with global deaths over 42,000 and no sign of the virus slowing down, the pandemic is a serious threat to humanity.

You may see the tweet that Elon Musk shared on his official Twitter account below.

We have extra FDA-approved ventilators. Will ship to hospitals worldwide within Tesla delivery regions. Device & shipping cost are free. Only requirement is that the vents are needed immediately for patients, not stored in a warehouse. Please me or @Tesla know. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 31, 2020

The U.S. death toll continues to increase with more people dying each day than the same time just several days ago. New York is especially hit and has become the epicenter of U.S. cases, but the fear is that all states will see spikes in infections and unfortunately deaths like New York has.

Several states with severe pockets of Coronavirus cases include New Jersey, Louisiana, Washington, California, and Michigan. There have been 3,832 with 1,550 of those happening in New York.

At this point, Elon Musk hasn’t announced whether anyone has taken him up on his offer yet. Stay tuned for more on this developing story.



Post Views:

0





