ellie-challis-interview:-the-fast-rising,-quadruple-amputee-teen-inspired-to-swim-by-her-idol-ellie-simmonds

Lining up for her race at the London Aquatics Centre in September, Ellie Challis was both in familiar and unknown territory.

The 15-year-old para swimmer was in a pool she had competed in many times, just a couple of hours from home in Little Clacton, Essex, and there was a busload of school friends and family in the crowd. But she was also about to race at the World Para Championships, her first major international meet and, on top of that, it was only in April that she had competed for the first time against anyone other than the clock.

But one thing that becomes quickly apparent when speaking to the teenager is that she is not easily fazed. At the British Para Swimming International in April, Challis set a world and two European records. Unbeknown to the newcomer at the time, it earned her qualification for the World Championships in September. There she made her major debut by winning a bronze medal in the S3 50 metre backstroke. Not bad for someone who had never raced against anyone in her classification six months earlier.

“There’s no one in my class in the UK that’s female, there’s one male, so I usually compete in it on my own,” Challis says. “The British Para Swimming International was really the first time I got to [race against other swimmers]. It didn’t really cross my mind because I was just very excited to be there.

“I didn’t even know I had to make times there for the Worlds, and then I got selected, it was a bit unexpected. Then the [bronze] medal just topped everything. I was looking up at the board 10 times, I took my goggles off, I was like, ‘Is that a three for me?’ I got out and went round where we get our accreditation and was like, ‘Where did I place?’ I really couldn’t see it!”