Ellen Pompeo says Thank you and gives a appreciation shoutout to all the health workers who are on the front lines during coronavirus pandemic. Read to know more.

Recently, WHO has declared coronavirus as a pandemic. Since coronavirus outbreak has effects on the lives of millions and billions of people across the world, it is better to take precautions. People have made an honest decision to ‘self- distance’ themselves for remaining safe. We can’t exactly say that these measures will definitely gonna help but it is good to do so. This will help the hospitals to look after the cases which require an immediate action. It is thus, advisable for everyone to stay at home.

Doctors, nurses and other workers in healthcare services are required to come to the work daily. To all such people, the Grey’s Anatomy star, Ellen Pompeo showed her gratitude and appreciated them.

What she wrote in the ‘Appreciation Post’?

On Friday, Ellen Pompeo shared a video clip on Instagram to present her thanks in an ‘appreciation post’ to those who are not able to self-quarantine themselves thanks for acting on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. She captioned the post as ‘With Love and gratitude’.

“Many of us have the privilege to self-quarantine and isolate and try to stay healthy but none of you have that privilege, what’s certainly bad now, but will most definitely get worse in the next couple of weeks.”

“So, this is just from me and my family to all of you to say thank you,” Ellen says. “We appreciate you, we love you. Stay safe. Nurses rock, doctors rock, and anyone who works in a hospital or the healthcare industry, you rock. We love you. Stay safe.”

Also, the filming of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ is being halted as a measure to limit the spread of the coronavirus among the masses of individuals who all are involved within the show.

The makers of the show states, ‘This decision was made to ensure the health and safety of the whole cast and crew and the safety of our loved ones outside of work, and it was made in accordance with Mayor Garcetti’s suggestion that we not gather in groups of more than 50.’