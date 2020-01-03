ellen-pompeo-finally-sold-her-hamptons-farmhouse

It took over two years, but Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo has finally offloaded her Hamptons home. The actress custom-designed the Sag Harbor farmhouse; she and her husband, Chris Ivery, paid $925,000 for the 8.3-acre estate in 2011.

The couple listed the 2,400-square-foot home for $3.8 million in August 2017, but weren’t able to locate a buyer at the price. The home has shifted on and off the market for the past two years, and most recently was offered for $3.25 million.

The final sales price, however, comes to $2.995 million; Douglas Elliman broker Martha Gundersen represented the buyer, and Corcoran brokers Jack Pearson and Cee Scott Brown represented Pompeo and Ivery.

The three-story Hamptons home features a double-height living room with glass walls and a fireplace. The kitchen is equipped with white cabinetry and grey countertops, with a breakfast bar.

The abode is currently configured as a four-bedroom, four-bathroom, as Pompeo and Ivery used the fifth bedroom as a media room.

Ellen Pompeo custom-built the farmhouse-style getaway. VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

“It was a complete rebuild after the seller had essentially purchased the property for land, so the structure is completely new and features super chic interior design work,” Corcoran brokers Jack Pearson and Cee Scott Brown, who shared the listing, previously told Observer.

There’s a second fireplace in the screened-in, glassed-encased dining porch.

The main-floor master suite is comprised of a living room, bathroom and a bedroom with a private staircase that leads to an additional guest room. There’s another master suite on the second floor, with a private living room, bath and office.

Outside, there’s a gunite pool, seating and entertaining areas and a grassy lawn.

Pompeo and Ivery have sold a number of homes in Los Angeles over the past few years, including two Hollywood Hills properties, but they continue to mantain an enormous 8,000-square-foot mansion in the Laughlin Park enclave of Los Feliz.