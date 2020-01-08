ellen-degeneres-to-launch-the-masked-dancer,-because-we-can’t-get-enough

The Masked Singer burst unapologetically onto our TV screens this month in a blaze of fantastical costumes – from a bespectacled hedgehog to a chameleon with a ‘massive bulge’ – while unveiling truly unexpected celebrity contestants including former Home Secretary Alan Johnson and the nation’s much-loved Patsy Palmer.

And naturally, we can’t get enough.

So we’re excited to hear that Fox has teamed up with Ellen DeGeneres to produce a spin-off with… The Masked Dancer *gasps*.

According to Deadline, the broadcaster has ordered the series based on the successful segment on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where the talk-show host and her celebrity guests are tasked with guessing the identity of a famous masked dancer.

The game featuring DeGeneres and her DJ Twitch has so far included celebrity guests such as Colton Underwood, Derek Hough and Howie Mandel, complete with The Masked Singer’s panellist Ken Jeong. The dancers perform their routines dressed underneath elaborate costumes and masks while the audience are left to guess their identity.

The Masked Dancer was announced this week at Fox’s presentation at the TCA Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, CA.

‘We’re still blown away by The Masked Singer’s massive impact on pop culture, but when Ellen debuted her own inventive segment, The Masked Dancer, on her show, we were truly amazed,’ announced Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment and Specials, Fox Entertainment.

‘We are thrilled to partner with Ellen on this new format and take The Masked Singer to a whole new creative level.’

DeGeneres added: ‘This is gonna be just as fun and suspenseful as The Masked Singer, but with a lot more Krumping. And I cannot wait.’

The Masked Singer – based on MBC’s Korean format The King of Mask Singer – has been a huge success in the US and is set to return for it’s third season later this year.

The UK edition features Joel Dommett as host, with US judge Jeong joining the British panel alongside Davina McCall, Rita Ora, and Jonathan Ross.

The Masked Singer continues on ITV on January 11.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: The Masked Singer UK: Who’s behind the masks? All the clues so far…

MORE: The Masked Singer contestants ‘forced to wear balaclavas and visors’ behind-the-scenes as ITV keep celebrity identities under wraps





