ellen-degeneres-sends-michelle-obama-her-‘condolences’-over-daughters-malia-and-sasha-coming-back-from-college-amid-the-coronavirus-pandemic

The talk show host is at it again! Ellen DeGeneres is very bored while in quarantine and she’s made that very clear with her hilarious Instagram vids showing her calling fellow celebs as if desperate for a chat. This time around, she contacted none other than former First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama and offered her condolences!

But the reason is not a sad one as no one close has passed away or anything!

It was in fact a joke based on the fact that Michelle and Barack Obama are now in quarantine with their two daughters, Malia and Sasha who have returned from college amid the Coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the couple has admitted before that they enjoy their new life together just the two of them, having the girls back home, especially during quarantine might be a little bummer, but definitely not a reason to send them one’s condolences, right?

Well, fans know Ellen’s sense of humor just too well so the fact that she said that must not have been a huge surprise.

When Ellen called Michelle, she was glad to update everyone on their lives in home-quarantine, saying that: ‘Ya know, we’re just trying to, like, structure our days. I mean, everybody is home. The girls are back because colleges are now online. So they are off in their rooms doing their online classes and I think Barack is — I don’t know where he is. He was just on the phone on a conference call. I got finished with a conference call [too].’

Always brightens my day to get a call from my friend Ellen, especially on this rainy Monday at home. It’s good to know that even when we’re apart, we’ve still got each other. 💪🏾#StayAtHome https://t.co/eBlVKED1Dv — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) March 23, 2020

Well, it sounds like everyone is keeping busy so there might not be as much tension but the comedian still jokingly paid her respects to Michelle and Barack’s fallen no-kids couple life.

‘Because you were expressing how happy you were that they were gone,’ Ellen explained.

Michelle played along, joking that ‘I know. I know. I shouldn’t have boasted about that. The gods were getting me back. They’re back!’



