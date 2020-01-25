ellen-degeneres-appears-to-confirm-meghan-markle-tv-interview:-‘i’m-excited’

Ellen DeGeneres appears to have confirmed she will be interviewing Meghan Markle in her first TV appearance as she exclaimed she’s ‘excited’.

After it had been reported that a ‘sit-down interview has been in the works for quite some time now’ – Ellen appeared to confirm the news.

During video footage, Ellen, who was dressed casually in a grey hoody and burgundy bottoms was taking a stroll when she was approached and asked about the Duchess of Sussex.

In a video obtained by MailOnline Ellen was asked: ‘Are you excited about maybe interviewing Meghan Markle Ellen?’

She simply answered ‘Sure I’m excited’.

The talk show host has also defended Meghan and Prince Harry in the past where she exclaimed: ‘I see them get attacked and it’s not fair. They are two of the most down-to-earth compassionate people, they’re doing so much good for the world.’

‘[Meghan] said Ellen understands her pain and suffering. That she epitomizes authenticity. [Meghan] feels like they are kindred spirits,’ a source told MailOnline.

‘Ellen getting the first shot at an in-depth interview is surely going to put Oprah’s – (and Gayle King’s) nose out of joint.’

A source at The Ellen Show also revealed that the interview will be held at a ‘secret location’ because the ‘studio poses too many challenges’.

They added: ‘Ellen has a way of making things happen. Plus Ellen has made it clear to her staffers that Meghan is one of the nicest, most real people she’s ever met and that Harry is just the same. She would want a sit-down with the both of them together.’

Over the summer, Ellen flew into London with her wife Portia de Rossi and they met with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and baby Archie.

The chat show host then recalled her time with baby Archie and said: ‘The most important thing is I got to hold Archie. I fed Archie.’

‘He weighs 15 pounds which is the exchange rate of $17 here,’ she joked, before revealing Archie looks just like his dad Prince Harry.

And while she teased the crowd by asking if they wanted to see a picture of the bubba, Ellen instead revealed a drawing she had done of Archie.

‘I don’t have [a picture],’ she said. ‘I didn’t think it was right to, but I did draw a picture of him… he had more hair than I did at the time.’

Metro.co.uk has contacted Ellen DeGeneres rep for a comment.





