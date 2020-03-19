Ellen DeGeneres Admits She Wishes She Had Kids While Bored In Quarantine – Check Out The Hilarious Videos Of Her Calling Famous Friends!

Amid the COVID-19 threat, it sounds like Ellen DeGeneres is experiencing fever! But don’t be worried because it’s not a symptom of the virus but rather of the boredom of being in self-quarantine with no kids of her own to entertain her!

That’s right! Ellen has baby fever and she took to social media to tell her followers all about it alongside some hilarious videos that exemplified just how hard dealing with the boredom of being in complete lockdown was.

The famous talk show host tried to alleviate her ‘cabin fever’ by calling up some of her famous pals such as Adam Levine and Justin Timberlake just to ask how they were doing and strike up a conversation to pass the time.

That being said, she uploaded her phone conversations and they were pretty funny!

‘Justin,’ the bored talk show host started over the phone.

‘Ellen,’ a confused Justin Timberlake responded. He was obviously wondering why Ellen was suddenly calling him and wife, Jessica Biel.

As it turns out, she just wanted to know: ‘Whatcha doing?’

Jessica jumped in to also say: ‘Hey!’ and the married couple made it clear that they were also doing ‘nothing.’

Then Justin told Ellen to call him ‘in an hour.’

As you can imagine, that brief conversation did nothing to heal Ellen’s boredom so she proceeded to call John Legend next as proven by the second clip she shared on her IG page.

‘John! What’s going on?’ she asked as soon as the singer picked up. – ‘Nothing much,’ he replied.

He then brought his wife, model Chrissy Teigen to also chat with Ellen but her response was identical to her husband’s.

‘Say ‘Hi,’ Miles,’ Chrissy then said, referring to one of her and John’s kids.

‘Hi, Miles. So, you have kids. I wish I had kids right now. I’m so bored,’ Ellen said.

But the mom of two insisted that they were ‘bored too’ even with young ones around.

Ellen also called Adam Levine to wish him a happy birthday and try to strike up a conversation but it went pretty similarly to her previous attempts, with the Maroon 5 crooner also telling her that he was doing ‘nothing.’



