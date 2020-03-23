elle-fanning-stars-as-catherine-‘the-great’-in-new-trailer

If you enjoyed The Favourite and want some fresh royal nonsense for your quarantine, Hulu’s got you covered. On Monday, the streaming platform released the first trailer for its new series The Great, starring Elle Fanning as long-reigning Russian ruler Catherine the Great.

Written and executive-produced by Tony McNamara — who also penned The Favourite — The Great follows Catherine’s rise to power alongside her explosive husband, Emperor Peter III, played by who else but The Favourite cast member Nicholas Hoult. The satirical first season begins with the young, idealistic Catherine arriving in Russia for an arranged marriage to Peter. Things quickly turn sour as she takes in the full scale of the emperor’s absurdity.

“I’m the most loved ruler in Russian history!” Peter tells a gathering crowd at his court, in front of several hanging corpses. He adds quickly, “Don’t worry about the bodies!”

“I’m a prisoner here, married to an idiot,” Catherine says later. Upon learning that she’s next in line if the emperor dies, Catherine begins plotting her way out.

The Great also stars Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Sebastian de Souza, Bayo Gbadamosi and Belinda Bromilow. It premieres May 15th on Hulu.