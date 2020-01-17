elle-fanning-opens-up-on-how-her-relationship-with-angelina-jolie-developed-during-maleficent

Elle Fanning has revealed how her relationship with Angelina Jolie has developed over the years, with the pair sharing a good friendship since working together on Maleficent.

The actress, who is now 21, was just 14 when she filmed the first Maleficent movie with Angelina, but she admits she has developed a more adult relationship with her as she grew up.

Elle told Marie Claire: ‘Angelina’s and my relationship definitely changed. She didn’t have to look at me as a kid; she didn’t have to censor what she could talk about. That was exciting, to have that relationship.’

The second instalment, Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil, came out five years after the first, so Elle was no longer a child when it was filmed.

Elle is currently preparing for the release of her upcoming film All The Bright Places, which premieres on Netflix in 28 February.

She revealed why the upcoming flick is so important, highlighting issues which people don’t always want to speak openly about.

Elle explained: ‘Depression and mental illness in young people is so real, and it’s something people don’t want to talk about and want to shy away from.

‘It has to be out there for people to see it, to get help, to not keep it hidden.’

She added that she can relate to the character, explaining: ‘At that age, I was experiencing first love and, like, relationships and just how impactful that is on your life. That never goes away for people.

‘That first love is so intense and sets up so many things in your life. And also, not to get into too much, but it was also… not the best… It was kind of a tumultuous relationship.’

Elle Fanning is the cover star of Marie Claire’s February 2020 issue, on newsstands 21 January. All the Bright Places premieres on 28 February on Netflix.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Angelina Jolie gifted Maleficent’s Elle Fanning vintage diamond ring and it’s co-star goals

MORE: Elle Fanning admits sister Dakota was driving force behind her own acting career





