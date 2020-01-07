elizabeth-wurtzel,-‘prozac-nation’-author,-dead-at-52

January 7, 2020 | 11: 48am

Elizabeth Wurtzel, the famed author behind “Prozac Nation,” died Tuesday in Manhattan at age 52 after a long battle with breast cancer, according to reports.

Wurtzel, who rose to stardom after her breakout 1994 memoir detailing her battle with depression and drug addiction, was diagnosed with the disease in 2015 and underwent a double mastectomy but the cancer spread to her brain, her husband Jim Freed told The Washington Post.

The author’s immediate cause of death was “complications from leptomeningeal disease” — an illness that occurs when cancer spreads to the cerebrospinal fluid, the outlet reported.

Fans of Wurtzel took to Twitter to remember her poignant writing and the lasting effect she had on the personal memoir genre.

“Upon hearing of the incredibly-too-soon death of Elizabeth Wurtzel, I’m reminded of this sentence that just gets me: ‘I wanted to love and be loved, but I behaved badly, and I had terrible taste.’” Julie Garcia wrote, linking to a 2014 article she wrote in the New York Times.