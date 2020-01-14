elizabeth-warren-says-bernie-sanders-told-her-no-woman-could-beat-donald-trump-in-2020

Elizabeth Warren took the unusual step of confirming a report that fellow Democratic White House contender Bernie Sanders told her during a 2018 meeting that he did not believe a woman could win the 2020 presidential race.

Ms Warren and Mr Sanders are fellow US senators, friends and their party’s progressive standard-bearers who agreed early in the nominating contest to an informal non-aggression pact.

But amid escalating tensions between the two rivals and with the first nominating contest looming in early February, Ms Warren pushed back against Mr Sanders’ denial of a CNN report detailing the meeting in which he told her he did not believe a woman could beat Republican President Donald Trump.

“I thought a woman could win; he disagreed,” Ms Warren, a US senator from Massachusetts, said in a statement released late on Monday describing the two-hour meeting in December 2018.

Ms Warren and Mr Sanders are among the six candidates who will face off on Tuesday in the seventh Democratic presidential debate, and the last before the Feb. 3 Iowa caucuses, which kick off the state nominating contests.