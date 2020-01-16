elizabeth-warren-accuses-bernie-sanders-of-‘calling-her-a-liar-on-national-tv’-in-released-audio-of-debate-spat

Elizabeth Warren accused Bernie Sanders of calling her a liar during a confrontation after the Democratic debate on Tuesday, according to a released audio clip of the exchange.

The tense interaction occurred as the candidates were congratulating one another on the debate stage, and was broadcast live without sound. Warren could be seen walking toward Sanders, as he stretched out his hand to her. But instead of taking it, she clasped her hands together. They then appeared to have a brief conversation.

The audio released on Wednesday by CNN, which co-hosted the debate in Des Moines, Iowa, revealed the content of the exchange. Sanders and Warren were continuing a dispute that began before the debate after she claimed he had told her that a woman could not be elected president in 2020.

During the debate, he denied ever making the remark, while Warren reasserted that he had.

The dispute marked the unraveling of what amounted to a non-aggression pact between the two progressive candidates in the Democratic presidential race.