Elizabeth Hurley Poses In Hot Mini Dress After Washing Her Hair For The First Time In 2 Weeks Amid The Quarantine – So Relatable!



Source: sparkchronicles.com

Elizabeth Hurley may be one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood and she also seems not to get any older, looking like half her age at 54. However, she still manages to be human and relatable to her fans.

The actress took to social media to show off her incredible looks, rocking lingerie for a pic while in quarantine due to the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

Sure enough, she stunned as always but her caption caused everyone on social media to relate!

The reason was her reveal that before taking the hot snap, she had just washed her hair for the very first time in no less than two weeks!

After all, practicing social distancing and not being allowed to get out of the house is normal to lead to people getting a bit unmotivated to wear makeup, nice clothes, style their hair or even wash it. What’s the point, right?

She wrote: ‘Day 11 of my family’s lockdown in Herefordshire and I finally washed my hair, put on some makeup and found time to post. In these scary times I just feel incredibly lucky to live in the countryside and to have lots of outside space. As well as my son, I have 7 other people living with me including my 79-year-old mother and her sister – also in her late 70’s – and one of my best friends who’s in the highest risk group with severe respiratory problems.’

The actress went on to reveal that she is not only keeping these close people safe but she is also keeping them all well fed amid this crisis.

‘We all are full of the highest admiration for our wonderful NHS staff and are doing everything we can to not add to their burden. Thank God it’s Sat night and we can r-e-l-a-x and take a break from being glued to the news #stayhome #staysafe #nhsheroes,’ she went on to write in the caption.



