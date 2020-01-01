elizabeth-hurley-is-a-dancing-queen-as-she-welcomes-new-decade-in-bright-purple-minidress

Elizabeth Hurley has brought in the new decade in style, seemingly proving that blondes do in fact have more fun.

The actress brought out a bright purple dress for the occasion, also donning a platinum blonde wig to see in 2020.

Because why not ring in the new decade channeling your favourite Quality Street, right? It’s a bold choice, but she definitely pulls it off.

While the theme of the party isn’t quite clear, there were definitely some 70s flower power vibes going on and Liz looked to be having a ball.

‘Happy New Year,’ Elizabeth wrote next to a video of herself bopping along in front of a bar, with the room decorated with plastic flamingos.

We definitely need in on this party next year.

The 54-year-old has been loving the fancy dress recently, forgoing a festive outfit to dress as a ninja over Christmas instead.

Because why not?

The star posed away in a lycra leotard ahead of her holiday celebrations, and we kind of feel like a ninja party is now an essential of the festive season.

Meanwhile, despite some of us nursing our hangovers from the entire festive season, Liz doesn’t seem to be slowing down, keeping the party going throughout.

Going for a night out on Boxing Day, when the rest of us were holed up with our Christmas Day leftovers, she looked 20 years younger as she partied with her pals including designer Patrick Cox.

Go on without us, girl.

The Austin Powers actress proved she’s still a veritable fountain of youth as she posted several snaps of herself ringing in the 26th with her showbiz pals.

She puts us to shame.





