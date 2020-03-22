elizabeth-hurley,-54,-is-hypnotizing-in-new-photo-where-she-is-wearing-a-body-hugging-little-black-dress-that-she-bought-in-2005

Elizabeth Hurley was among the list of celebrities who took to Instagram to advise about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, as the 54-year-old actress did so with a new stunning photograph.

In the picture, Hurley, who is famous for her impeccable figure, posed for the camera in a shining black dress with a very revealing neckline that showed off her ample assets.

The attire seemed perfectly suited to Hurley’s toned frame, and she paired the ensemble with a pair of long diamond earrings and a bracelet.

With her dazzling photo, The Royals star advised her numerous followers to avoid going outside, as she captioned her post with the words, “Why go out when you can stay in?”.

In the description of the picture, the brunette also stated it was better to recycle outfits, and she claimed that the black dress from the snap was 15 years old.

She wrote: “Why go out when you can stay in? Why buy new dresses if you can squeeze yourself into one you’ve had for 15 years? #staysafe #homeiswheretheheartis ❤️.”

One follower shared: “Okay, that made me stop worrying about viruses for a while!🤯🔥😍I’d hate to have quarantine with you.”

This backer stated: “You look breathtakingly beautiful xx. You look incredible more now than ever. ❤️”

Another fan revealed: “I can’t take my eyes off your hypnotic eyes, 😍💖😍I agree! Well……except for the dresses. I don’t have any of those. 🤣❤️”

The popular actress recently made headlines when she was one of the guests of the popular YouTube series, the T-Zone.

During her appearance on the show, Hurley opened up in an honest discussion with her longtime friend, Trinny Woodall, about how she kept her appearance so youthful despite her age.

According to the beauty, even though she never worked out, she tried to stay very active and, also, used gaffer tape every time she had to wear a more revealing outfit. ”

At one point during the interview, Woodall stated, “You have famous, beautiful breasts. You’re the only woman I know in her 50s who wears incredibly successfully a plunging neckline,” and Hurley readily shares her secret, which turns out to be that she always sleeps in bras.”

Hurley is able to introduce herself to a new generation, thanks to social media.



