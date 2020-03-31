elizabeth-hendrickson-and-rob-meder-gives-birth-to-gorgeous-little-girl.

Elizabeth Hendrickson is an American actress. The Frankie Stone fame actress got her first breakthrough by a T.V drama All My Children. Since then she took the one-way road to life. And now, she has a little star, baby girl, Yes, The Star is now a mother. Elizabeth and her husband Rob Meder gave birth to a little baby girl Josephine James on 27th March 2020.

PHOTO CREDIT: STAR OFFLINE.COM

Elizabeth and Rob Welcome a New Member In Their Life!

The couple are in the seventh wonder and no doubt the are thrilled with joy, expressing which actress and her better half shared their happiness with their fans and the world and wrote that they are thrilled to introduce their little daughter Josephine James Meder to the world – she is perfect in every way quoted blissful and agitated couple.

Well, a baby is perfectly healthy and so is her mother. Hendrickson confirmed that her first pregnancy and this joy came with a sweet pain of motherhood, she told that the last few weeks of pregnancy were not easy especially with the current hazardous world situation. The actress said that over last month she just focused on the things that the couple could control and stayed positive.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

Check Out What Couple Has To say!

The couple also took the opportunity to that the hospital staff of UCLA Santa Monica who risked their lives for our betterment and been there for the couple when they needed them most.

The couple took all cautions while putting her in the maternity ward were even rob was not allowed to enter. Elizabeth wed Meder in June of 2019 during a seaside ceremony in Saint Barths. the couple soon took the decision after their engagement in 2018. Hendrickson is happy to have a caring husband and now an adorable baby girl.