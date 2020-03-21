elite-season-3,-episode-7-recap:-nadia-and-omar

It’s almost graduation day for the protagonists of Elite season 3, but not everyone is going to walk the stage for their degrees—and it’s going to create a lot of resentment towards Polo.

What went down in the penultimate episode of this season, and how did it lead to Polo’s murder? We break it down for fans of the show.

One Last Day

In the previous episode of Elite, a fight between Polo and Valerio exposed Rebeca and Valerio’s drug operation to the school. They are subsequently called into principal Azucena’s office to learn of their punishment. But first, Azucena has to deal with Polo’s very insistent mother. What could she want?

While Rebeca and Valerio wait, Samuel and Guzmán are also called to the principal’s office. To the shock of everyone involved, all four students are to be expelled—Rebeca and Valerio for dealing drugs, and Samuel and Guzmán, for causing trouble before.

Of course, this reasoning makes no sense. Samuel and Guzmán have done nothing wrong and don’t deserve this punishment—let alone on the very last day of school. And it’s all Polo’s fault.

Samuel tries to get to Polo—he’s the hardest hit by this decision because he was a scholarship student and likely will not get another chance at school—but Guzmán stops him. They’ve been so obsessed with Polo—tormenting him, bullying him, getting in his way—because he murdered Marina, and now he has his revenge.

Guzmán is ready to let go, but Samuel can’t. His brother, Nano, and mother—both in hiding because Nano was accused of Marina’s murder—are ambushed by police in their attempt to clear Nano’s name. Nothing is going right for Samuel, and Polo is at the center of all this misery.

As for Rebeca, she admits to Polo that she gave Carla the drugs that caused her to collapse the night before—but that doesn’t mean Polo lets Valerio off the hook. Valerio and Cayetana’s dreams of going to London with Polo are dashed—he wants nothing more to do with them now.

Graduation Day

Meanwhile, Lucrecia and Nadia are feeling guilty about the position they are in. Nadia had won the lucrative scholarship to Columbia University and had offered to share it with Lucrecia in the previous episode of Elite.

But as they plan to start a new life in New York—along with Omar, who will be staying in Malick’s New York home—they’re also aware of the fact that the scholarship was funded by Polo’s mothers, who have caused so much misery to their friends and classmates.

Can they possibly stand by and enjoy this success when their friends are being mistreated? As they take to the stage to give their acceptance speech, Lucrecia and Nadia decide to take a stand.

They deserve the scholarship because they worked hard for it, but they refuse to stand by while students are expelled for no reason—especially not when Marina’s murderer is allowed to graduate.

Polo’s mothers are incensed at this and immediately announce that the scholarship has been cancelled. All that hard work has come to nought.

At home, while Polo’s mothers complain about the abuse their angelic son has been put through, Polo realizes that they’ve gone too far.

His complaints against Valerio and Rebeca led to their expulsion; his mothers noticed the bullying from Guzmán and Samuel and have had them removed.

Cayetana and Valerio are now out of Polo’s life. Ander is dying and has let Omar go away with Malick. Nothing good is happening around Polo—he can’t deprive Nadia and Lucrecia of the scholarship as well.

Polo confesses to his mothers—he murdered Marina. He didn’t mean to do it, but it happened, and he deserved the horrible things his friends did to him. There’s so much awfulness around that he wants one good thing to happen—he begs his mothers to reinstate the scholarship, and they do.

The Graduation Party

But the news hasn’t reached Nadia or Lucrecia at the graduation after-party. While Lucrecia tries to drown her sorrows in alcohol, Nadia tries to make the most of the situation. She’s stuck here, and so is Guzmán—now is as good a time as any for them to finally be together.

After the revelations about her drug issues, Carla can speak to Yeray frankly—she doesn’t love him, and he doesn’t feel anything for her either. She was an accessory to make his bullies feel jealous. Yeray accepts this supposition and is determined to make it up to Carla.

He signs the much-wanted deal with Carla’s father but includes a clause—the wineries must be owned and run by Carla, not her father. And neither he nor Yeray can meddle in it. Considering everything Carla’s been through in this season of Elite, this is the least Yeray could do.

But it does free Carla up to be with Samuel, and she makes her intentions abundantly clear at the graduation after-party. Sadly for Rebeca, it means that Samuel is forever lost to her.

Ander and Omar say their final goodbyes to each other—Omar is still under the impression that Ander is okay with him leaving. If Ander really is going to die in a few months, he probably should tell Omar the truth before he leaves.

Despite the dismal mood, most of the students try to make the most of this final day. Until Polo turns up, that is. He has managed to make an enemy of nearly everyone in his class. It’s no wonder he ended up dead, but who was the murderer?

So far, the named suspects have been Guzmán and Samuel, with Ander clearly covering up for someone. Now we have a new name to add to the list—when Omar is questioned, he mentions seeing Nadia, his own sister.

Final Thoughts

This season of Elite has been incredibly suspenseful and quite challenging for the characters—things haven’t turned out as planned.

We know that Polo dies, but the amount of misery he has caused makes one wonder whether being murdered was enough of a comeuppance—he’s taken a life and ruined so many more.

It’s going to be interesting to see how the finale plays out and whether Polo—who, despite being the villain, is also the most compelling character—gets any kind of redemption before his untimely demise.