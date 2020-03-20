elite-season-3,-episode-6-recap:-rebeca

In season 3, episode 6 of Elite, more surprising details are revealed about the murder at the heart of this season. But at this point, it looks like everyone’s a suspect.

Bonds are broken, and old ones are reformed in episode 6 of season 3 of Elite. We are ever closer to discovering why the throuple of Polo, Valerio, and Cayetana fell apart, and why everyone is naming a different suspect for Polo’s murder.

But first, there is high drama afoot with the romances that power Elite—and not everyone is going to get the happy ending they deserve.

Content Warning: Drug addiction

And the Winner Is…

Throughout this season of Elite, Nadia and Lucrecia have been going head to head for a lucrative scholarship to Columbia University in New York.

Nadia’s parents can’t afford to send her abroad, which is why she needs the scholarship. Lucrecia has been cut off by her father but still wants to live her dream of getting a higher education.

Now finally, the winner is announced—unsurprisingly, it is Nadia, the year’s best and most hard-working student.

Lucrecia may have hated Nadia’s guts the first two seasons, but that was because they were both fighting over Guzmán—without a boy tearing them apart, the former rivals have become close friends and ardent supporters of each other.

And Nadia will need all the support. Lucrecia may be the one in a spot because of her lack of money, but Nadia has other problems. Her relationship with Malick—which isn’t a relationship at all because Malick is with Omar, albeit secretly—is taken literally by Nadia’s parents.

They ask Malick to propose to Nadia and imply that it is a condition she should accept if she is to go to New York. Nadia doesn’t like being Malick’s beard—though she has forgiven her brother for stealing her partner—and she knows that this commitment will take away her freedom.

Nadia’s only choice is to forego the scholarship, but Lucrecia won’t have it—Nadia deserves the world, and Lucrecia admires her determination and courage. She does not need a man to go to New York. After a brief, yet loving hug, Nadia dares to face her parents.

Nadia says it like it is—letting her go on her own and live her life will guarantee she always returns to her parents, unlike her siblings, who were forced away and now refuse to come back. It’s hard for Nadia’s parents to accept, but they do—their daughter is grown up, but she loves them dearly.

And if Lucrecia thought her dreams were over, she was wrong—when you make a friend of Nadia, she always has your back. Nadia convinces the principal to allow her to split the scholarship with Lucrecia—they once hated each other, but now they’re going to college together. How superb!

The Family Business

Despite Samuel’s pleas to stop selling drugs, Rebeca can’t. She needs the money to keep up her extravagant lifestyle—something her mother, Sandra, always knew would happen.

Now that Rebeca knows that Samuel was the snitch who sold out her mom, nobody is stopping her. Soon she’ll be ordering people to beat up anyone who stands in her way.

Rebeca realizes she is turning into her mother—even more so when Samuel asks her to send someone to scare the living daylights out of Polo. But it is only at Yeray and Carla’s party that Rebeca realizes how deep down into the rabbit hole she’s gone.

Samuel sees Carla taking drugs from Valerio and threatens him if he doesn’t stop. Valerio needs the drug money to get to London, but he is soon shown the downside of his actions.

But Rebeca won’t take no for an answer—she needs to sell and sell well, and Yeray and Carla’s pool party will be the perfect place to make a killing.

And that’s exactly what Rebeca does until matters become too literal—Carla ends up taking too much and collapses into the pool, near death.

No, Rebeca will not become her mother, even if it means giving up on the high life—she won’t have blood on her hands.

But she will get her revenge on the snitch, nonetheless. When questioned about Polo’s murder, Rebeca says she saw who may have done it—Samuel.

Downward Spiral

The only way Carla is going to get through her five-year ‘sentence’ with Yeray is with the happy drugs that Valerio is selling to her. But the downturn is shocking and quick—if she is to stay on a high for Yeray, she is going to need to take more. And that’s how she lands up in the pool.

But before then, she gets caught with the drugs—Yeray is shocked and wants nothing to do with it.

And things somehow get worse. The drugs remove any filter Carla may have had, and she tells Yeray everything—how she doesn’t enjoy his company and that she’s trapped with him to ensure his continued investment in her father’s company. That’s why she’s taking drugs because otherwise, she couldn’t do it.

Yeray is appalled that the business deal has been brought into their relationship, but he doesn’t exactly bother to put her at ease. In fact, when Carla falls in the pool, it is Polo who jumps in to save her—Yeray doesn’t even realise till much later.

Speaking of Polo, he, Valerio, and Cayetana have been happy all this while, but that’s about to come to an end—Samuel tells Polo that Valerio is a drug dealer and is selling to Carla. Polo cannot stand for this.

He confronts Valerio, who admits it all, and Polo ends their relationship right there—but he also sends Cayetana away. The two of them make up later, with Cayetana pleading for Polo to give Valerio a second chance.

Polo is open to the idea until he has to rescue Carla from the swimming pool—then, all bets are off. Polo goes after Valerio—the two fight and a bunch of drugs are discovered by the principal. No wonder Valerio hated Polo by graduation day. But did he and Cayetana have anything to do with Polo’s murder?

Meanwhile, yet another Elite romance is heading south. Ander is given bad news about his cancer—the chemo hasn’t worked, and he will need more aggressive sessions from now on, indefinitely. If it doesn’t cure him, he could die.

Omar takes the news very badly—he cares about Ander, but this is a difficult way to live. And he’s fallen for Malick, who he turns to during this time.

Unfortunately, Ander sees their texts and confronts Malick—it is evident to Ander that Malick and Omar would like to be together. Still, Omar won’t leave Ander’s side, definitely not now.

So, Ander concocts a story to ‘free’ Omar—he tells Omar that he’s with a fellow cancer patient and that he no longer wants to be with Omar. Omar doesn’t believe him, but Ander is compelling—Omar leaves a broken man, but Ander is devastated. He is going through the worst thing in his life, and now he has to do it without the man he loves.

Final Thoughts

This Elite episode could have easily been named ‘a fraudster, a murderer, and a drug dealer walk into a bar, but only two come out.’ Granted, that’s a really long title, but it’s set up the events of the final two episodes of the season and may have given us some clues as to why, and by whom, Polo was killed.

I have my theories, though I’ll keep them to myself till I see the final episode. Elite has always been able to surprise audiences—even when we know what’s about to happen, the show manages to throw in a twist that catches one completely off-guard.

Whoever is revealed to be the murderer, one thing is for sure—this show is an intricately-crafted suspense thriller in the guise of a raunchy drama, and we love it.