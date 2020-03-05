elisabeth-moss-to-create-her-directorial-debut-in-the-handmaid’s-tale-season-4

Now Playing

Elisabeth Moss is this type of boss. Not merely does she now have the #1 movie in the united kingdom, The Invisible Man, the Emmy-winning star and executive producer of The Handmaid’s Tale can make her directorial debut in Season 4 of the Hulu drama series, in accordance with The Hollywood Reporter. She’ll go behind the camera for Episode 3 of the upcoming season, that will debut in the fall. “I’m thrilled to get this opportunity by my partners Bruce [Miller] and Warren [Littlefield] also to have the support of most of our producers and Hulu/MGM,” Moss said in a statement. “This means so much if you ask me and I really do not take the duty lightly. Leading and executive producing this show days gone by three years has been this type of joy and I’ve had the incredible gift of learning so much from the directors we’ve had with this show. I cannot wait to use my hand at dealing with my collaborators out of this new perspective because I’m lucky to really have the best cast and crew on the planet. My only hurdle may be dealing with the lead actress who I hear could be incredibly demanding. Wish me luck.” The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 Premiere Date, Spoilers, Episode Count, and much more

Season 4 will grab with June (Moss) coping with being shot while helping children escape from Gilead into Canada. If she survives her wound, the political repercussions of her actions may kill her. “We have been following June, june lives in Gilead and, and Gilead isn’t a good place, and it’ll continue being not just a nice place,” showrunner Bruce Miller told TV Guide following the Season 3 finale. “And we play the role of very realistic in what may possibly happen and how would things work, so on the break we’ve talked to the U.N. and we’ve discussed what goes on to rebels in countries such as this, so we’re parsing through the options.”

The Handmaid's Tale Seasons 1-3 can be found to stream on Hulu.