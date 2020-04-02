Movie Details & Credits

April 3, 2020

Meghan Markle

Narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, Disneynature’s Elephant follows African elephant Shani and her spirited son Jomo as their herd make an epic journey hundreds of miles across the vast Kalahari Desert, from the Okavango delta to the Zambezi river, just as countless generations of their ancestors have done before.

Mark Linfield and Vanessa Berlowitz

Adventure, Biography, Family, Documentary

