Movie Details & Credits
Disney+ |
Release Date (Streaming):
April 3, 2020
Starring:
Meghan Markle
Summary:
Narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, Disneynature’s Elephant follows African elephant Shani and her spirited son Jomo as their herd make an epic journey hundreds of miles across the vast Kalahari Desert, from the Okavango delta to the Zambezi river, just as countless generations of their ancestors have done before.
Director:
Mark Linfield and Vanessa Berlowitz
Genre(s):
Adventure, Biography, Family, Documentary
Awards & Rankings
