elephant-howls-in-pain-during-cruel-beating-at-buddhist-temple

Shocking footage has emerged showing an elephant crying out in pain as he is whipped at a Buddhist temple.

The 15-year-old male elephant, who is called Myan Prince, is filmed lying helplessly on its side in a murky pool as his keeper beats him with sharp sticks.

It appears they are trying to wash his legs, which they have chained to two trees surrounding the water.

Outraged activists have posted several videos of Myan Prince in distress at the Bellanwila Temple, just south of the Sri Lankan capital, Colombo.

In one upsetting video, Myan Prince is heard wailing in pain as he flaps about the pool, while a keeper shouts and whips him.

The keeper has also been pictured posing on the elephant’s back to apparently taunt the activists who were protesting at his treatment.

Myan Prince was blamed for killing an elderly monk at the temple in February 2018.

Initial reports said he violently pushed 77-year-old Wimalarathana Thero to the ground during his breakfast feed in the morning.

But the temple later denied the attack happened, saying the senior monk fell and suffered a heart attack, the Sri Lankan Sunday Observer reported at the time.

Maneesha Arachchige, an activist from Rally for Animal Rights and Environment [RARE], said she fears for the elephant’s life after visiting the temple yesterday.

She told Metro.co.uk: ‘We are very concerned for the welfare of Myan Prince.

‘He seems to be being beaten on a regular basis and the temple seems unconcerned.

‘If action is not taken quickly we fear for the safety of those around the elephant as well as Myan Prince’s safety and wellbeing.’

A petition calling on the temple to release the elephant to a sanctuary has now been backed by more than 120,000 people.

Elephants are considered sacred animals in Sri Lanka, and often become pets at Buddhist temples, which use them in annual pageants.

In August last year, Metro.co.uk revealed the tragic plight of Tikiri, a 70-year-old elephant who was forced to parade through the streets at a Buddhist festival.

Tikiri’s story outraged animal rights groups all over the world after it emerged her emaciated body was being hidden by a colourful costume.

More disturbing photos showed her collapsed on the ground after the annual Esala Perahera, a Buddhist festival in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

She was returned to her keeper following an outcry by activists, but the ordeal had taken too much of a toll on her health, and she died in September.

Metro.co.uk has contacted the temple for a statement.