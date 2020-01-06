election-commission-announces-dates-for-delhi-assembly-polls

2020 Delhi Assembly Election Date: AAP is seeking re-election after recording a massive win in 2015.

New Delhi:

The Election Commission has begun announcing the schedule for the Delhi assembly elections.

The term of the 70-member Assembly ends on February 22, meaning a new House has to be constituted before that. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is seeking re-election after recording a massive win in 2015; the AAP won 67 of 70 seats, with the remaining three going to the BJP and the Congress drawing a blank.

A total of 1.46 crore voters can exercise their franchise in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, according to the final electoral list for Delhi published today. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Delhi Ranbir Singh said the final publication of voters list shows there are total 1,46,92,136 voters in Delhi including 80.55 lakh males and 66.35 lakh females.

This will be the first election in Delhi since the BJP swept the Lok Sabha polls early last year; the party swept all 7 parliamentary seats in Delhi.

Some key issues the three main parties in this election – AAP, BJP and Congress – are likely to focus on are the pollution crisis that engulfed the city state in the final few months of last year and controversy over the centre’s move to regularise 1,731 unauthorised residential colonies.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Delhi Election Schedule announcement: