elderly-woman-killed-after hit-and-run-driver-crashes-into-mobility-scooter-on-new-year’s-eve

A suspect has been arrested after an elderly woman riding a mobility scooter was killed in a hit and run crash on New Year’s Eve.

The 62-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene in Cannock, Staffordshire at 6.30pm, according to Staffordshire Police.

It is thought she was at the junction between Pye Green Road and Saint Aidan’s Road when she was hit by a car, believed to be a silver Volkswagen Golf. Officers are seeking to trace a car with front end damage.

A 27-year-old man, who is from Cannock, was arrested in the Hednesford area at 2.45am on New Year’s Day on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

Officers are now supporting the woman’s family.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Cooke, the senior investigating officer in the inquiry, said: “Detectives are still investigating this incident and I would ask that anyone who may have witnessed it or who was driving in the area at that time with a dashcam to please come forward.

“We are continuing to support the woman’s family and it is important that we establish the circumstances that led up to her death.”

The news comes after two police officers were mown down by a hit-and run-driver in Birmingham.