Elderly man, 71, beaten up on way to shops in Croydon after having 'nothing in his pockets' to give attacker

Police are investigating after a 71-year-old man was left seriously injured in an assault in south London.

The man was walking to the shops in Norbury, Croydon, at around 10am on Wednesday when he was approached by a man who asked him what was in his pockets.

The victim replied that he didn’t have anything, prompting the man to walk away.

But around 30 seconds later he turned around and attacked the elderly man from behind, kicking him in the back.

The suspect then fled, leaving the victim lying on the ground.

The London Ambulance Service were flagged down and treated the victim, who refused any further treatment at the time.

It has since emerged that he has suffered several serious injuries, including a broken hip, a broken thigh bone and broken ribs. He continues to be treated in hospital.

The suspect is described as an Asian male, in his 30s, with a scruffy beard.

He was wearing dark clothing and had a black woolly hat at the time of the incident, which took place under the bridge near Norbury Station.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 1203936/20.