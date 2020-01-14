el-p-updates-fans-on-release-date-for-new-run-the-jewels-album-‘rtj4’

El-P has given fans an update on the release date for the next Run the Jewels album.

Read more: Run The Jewels: The heroes we need in Trump’s America

It’s been a little over three years since Killer Mike and El-P released their last studio album, ‘RTJ3’, which NME called a “bar-raising collaboration from the most buzzed-over act in rap,” and now El-P has updated fans on when they can expect to hear their next release.

The group’s co-founder took to Twitter today (January 13) and revealed that ‘RTJ4’ will be out before he and rhyme partner Killer Mike play Coachella on April 10 and 17.

A fan shared that the only reason he’s been on Twitter the last few months is because he hopes to get a release date for ‘RTJ4’. He added that El-P and Killer Mike has him “stressed out” and asked them to “drop that album already. Or give us a date so we have something to look forward to.”

El-P replied: “i do apologize for your stress. the album will be out before we play coachella and def not this month that’s all i can say now. we will announce a hard date soon.”

See the interaction below:

i do apologize for your stress. the album will be out before we play coachella and def not this month that’s all i can say now. we will announce a hard date soon. https://t.co/L61enyPhFL — el-p (@therealelp) January 13, 2020

Back in November, El-P told fans that ‘RTJ4’ is “hard as fuck” and will feature “about 11 jams” and will be under 40 minutes in length.

Meanwhile, it was announced last month that EL-P would be reissuing his solo back catalogue and making them available for streaming for the first time.

The American rapper and producer, who is one half of rap duo Run The Jewels, said he would be reissuing his three solo records via Fat Possum Records (originally released through Rawkus Records and his own label, Definitive Jux). The first album, 2007’s ‘I’ll Sleep When You’re Dead’, is available to stream now.