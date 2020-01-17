‘el-bloombito’-parody-account-rejects-bid-by-bloomberg-campaign-to-collaborate

January 17, 2020 | 2: 17pm

No compraro, senoro!

Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg big-spending presidential campaign has found one thing it can’t buy — Twitter tormentor, El Bloombito.

The former mayor’s campaign tried to pitch the Twitter parody account that mocks the billionaire’s awkward Spanish speaking on a collaboration to boost the billionaire’s White House quest.

A rep from the multibillionaire’s team on Wednesday messaged the woman behind the handle, Rachel Figueroa, with an ambiguous pitch to “create content” together.

But Figueroa, 33, declined before hearing any further details, telling Gothamist she was “low-key horrified” by the prospects of a Bloomberg presidency.

“I’ve said this before but I’ll say it again. I don’t think any candidate should get a major party nomination if they refuse to participate in debates,” Figueroa tweeted from her personal account.

It was not clear what, if any, compensation could have come from an agreement.

“We are working with the Mike Bloomberg campaign on editorial content and we wanted to reach out because we are super interested in working with your Bloombito parody page to create content,” read the message from a producer at Hawkfish, a the Bloomberg-founded tech-company.

Figueroa, of Staten Island, created the page back in 2011 and has skewered the then-mayor over his tortured Spanish accent and extraordinary wealth. The request on Wednesday was her first communication from the Bloomberg camp.

Her account was briefly suspended after Bloomberg announced his run in November, a move a Twitter spokesperson described as a mistake.

The 77-year-old media magnate has gone back and forth on people poking fun at his Spanish language skills, saying during an appearance on WOR in 2013 that critics should “just get a life.”

Figueroa said she didn’t want Bloomberg’s team taking editorial control of her page that has amassed more than 99,000 followers.

“Satirical Integrity or something,” she wrote.

Bloomberg’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment.