ekta-kaul-confirms-pregnancy-with-actor-husband-sumeet-vyas-in-a-sweet-instagram-post

Updated: Sunday, April 5, 2020, 20: 25 [IST]

Mere Angne Mein fame Ekta Kaul, recently took to her social media account to share some happy news. The actress announced that she is expecting her first child with actor-husband Sumeet Vyas. The soon to be first-time parents have been flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and well-wishers. Ekta shared an adorable picture with Sumit and wrote, “Proudly announcing our new project together. Introducing Jr. KaulVyas (soon) Created, Directed and Produced by US…. @sumeetvyas and I” (sic). Speaking of being pregnant during the ongoing lockdown and COVID-19 pandemic, Ekta in a recent interview revealed, “We aren’t letting anyone visit us and I am not stepping out of the house at all. So, the household work is a big task for both of us.” For the unversed, Sumeet and Ekta tied the knot in 2018. Bollywood photographer, Viral Bhayani, too shared a post to congratulate the couple and added, “Actor #sumeetvyas and wife #ektakaul are expected their first baby next month. They don’t miss the doctors appointment in spite of the crisis as the cops don’t stop them” Sumeet Vyas, who is best known for his role in TVF series Permanent Roommates, was recently seen in the Rajkummar Rao starrer Made in China. On the other hand, Ekta was last seen on the small screen as Riya Mathur in Star Plus’ Mere Angne Mein in 2017. ALSO READ: Balika Vadhu Fame Ruslaan Mumtaz And Nirali Mehta Blessed With A Baby Boy; Share First Glimpse! ALSO READ: Katy Perry Welcomes Baby Girl With Fiance Orlando Bloom