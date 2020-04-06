ekta-kapoor-will-take-off-her-signature-rings-and-bracelets,-says-“thanos-has-left-the-building”

|

Updated: Monday, April 6, 2020, 16: 44 [IST]

Ekta Kapoor, who’s known on her behalf jewelled rings and bracelets, and also have been observed in public without them never, showed a glimpse of her bare hand on social media marketing. The filmmaker took to Instagram and shared a online video where she is seen without the ornaments on her behalf hand. She captioned the video as, “Meanwhile in other news! Thanos has left d building!!! He enough destroyed d world! Kidding just!!! #goinghandsfree #onehandatatime” The video employs, she was slammed for not taking the rings and pile of bracelets off while taking the #SafeHandsChallenge. Fourteen days ago, Ekta was nominated by way of a good friend and Union Minister Smriti Irani to take the #SafeHandsChallenge. Ekta, in a video, shared how she actually is washed by her hands, and despite adding a disclaimer that because of her ornaments it requires her a complete minute to clean her hands and a supplementary layer of sanitizer, netizens slammed her for exactly the same. The post’s caption read, “Here it really is @smritiiraniofficial I accept ur #safehandschallenge I nominate @anitahassanandani @rheakapoor @imouniroy @divyankatripathidahiya !p.s due my ring bracelet filled hands it requires me a complete minute plus yet another layer of sanitizer!n don’t mind d hair it’s my quarantine look.” The comment section was filled up with netizens schooling the filmmaker on hygiene. One user wrote, “There is absolutely no indicate wear so a lot of jewellery…. your jewellery will still carry large amount of micro infecting agents”. Meanwhile, another commented, “Could be you should remove some rings, bracelets… temporary. They don’t run away. Time saves, sanitizer, money and water…even though you away have sufficient to throw.” In accordance with reports, Ekta wears exactly the same rings in both of your hands which includes, emerald, red coral, yellow sapphire and diamond. In the wake of the existing crisis, Ekta earlier revealed that she’ll be letting go of her one-year salary of Rs 2.5 crore to greatly help provide school funding to her co-workers in her company, Balaji Telefilms. Was It Diwali Or Rave Party?: Sonam, Taapsee Slam Bursting Of Crackers During ‘9 Pm 9 Min’ Initiative Hindi Web Shows Releasing In April 2020: Panchayat, Hasmukh, The Raikar Case AND MUCH MORE