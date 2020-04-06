ekta-kapoor-takes-off-her-signature-rings-and-bracelets,-says-“thanos-has-left-the-building”

|

Updated: Monday, April 6, 2020, 16: 44 [IST]

Ekta Kapoor, who is known for her jewelled rings and bracelets, and have never been seen in public without them, showed a glimpse of her bare hand on social media. The filmmaker took to Instagram and shared a video clip in which she can be seen without any ornaments on her hand. She captioned the video as, "Meanwhile in other news! Thanos has left d building!!! He destroyed d world enough! Just kidding!!! #goinghandsfree #onehandatatime" The video comes after, she was slammed for not taking the rings and pile of bracelets off while taking the #SafeHandsChallenge. Two weeks ago, Ekta was nominated by a close friend and Union Minister Smriti Irani to take the #SafeHandsChallenge. Ekta, in a video, shared how she washes her hands, and despite adding a disclaimer that due to her ornaments it takes her a whole minute to wash her hands and an extra layer of sanitizer, netizens slammed her for the same. The post's caption read, "Here it is @smritiiraniofficial I accept ur #safehandschallenge I nominate @anitahassanandani @rheakapoor @imouniroy @divyankatripathidahiya !p.s due my ring bracelet filled hands it takes me a whole minute plus an additional layer of sanitizer!n don't mind d hair it's my quarantine look." The comment section was filled with netizens schooling the filmmaker on hygiene. One user wrote, "There is no point to wear so much of jewellery…. your jewellery will still carry lot of micro infecting agents". Meanwhile, another commented, "May be you should take off some rings, bracelets… temporary. They won't run away. Saves time, sanitizer, water and money…even if you have enough to throw away." According to reports, Ekta wears the same rings in both hands which includes, emerald, red coral, yellow sapphire and diamond. In the wake of the current crisis, Ekta earlier revealed that she will be letting go of her one-year salary of Rs 2.5 crore to help provide financial aid to her co-workers in her company, Balaji Telefilms.