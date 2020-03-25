Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2: Suman to slap Shravan

Sony Entertainment Television’s Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 produced by StudioNEXT has always kept the viewers hooked to its gripping storyline. And the show will live up to its reputation of further surprising the audiences in the episodes.

In the coming episode, audiences will witness Suman slapping Shravan

Shares a source, “Aneesh asks Devika to gather everyone for game while playing game Aneesh trap Shravan and in front of everyone, he brings a situation and tells everyone that Shravan has been telling all in school that Suman is behind Shravan. Suman learns about everything and gets emotional. She breaks down.

On the other hand, Devika puts cake on Shravan’s face and insults him. Suman slaps Shravan and he leaves from the party.

Later, next day Shravan chases a bus to say sorry to Suman.

Will he be able to explain Suman about the entire situation?

